In a startling revelation, Molly Michael, a former assistant of former President Donald Trump, disclosed to federal investigators that the real estate mogul allegedly habitually used classified documents from the White House as scrap paper for his to-do lists. This astonishing claim, reported by ABC News, sheds light on the extent to which sensitive materials were allegedly misused during Trump's tenure.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/

According to sources familiar with Michael's statements, she recounted numerous instances where Trump provided her with to-do lists scrawled on the back of 'notecards' that were later identified as classified White House documents. He allegedly used these papers, with classified markings, as scrap paper, but in reality, these had been used to give him briefings on phone calls with foreign leaders and other international matters while he was in office.

The classified notecards were reportedly present at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate during an FBI search on August 8, 2022. However, the FBI did not seize these materials during the search. Michael, upon discovering them the next day while cleaning her office space, promptly handed them over to the FBI.

Reality Winner takes one classified document and is convicted to serve 5 years in jail. Donald Trump steals thousands of documents and gets to run for president. Something is seriously wrong here. — Jack McLaughlin (Slava Ukraini, Stand with Israel) (@JackMc185) January 4, 2024

Michael's cooperation with federal investigators extends beyond the matter of these 'to-do lists.' She expressed growing concerns about Trump's mishandling of the National Archives' requests to return the government documents stored at Mar-a-Lago. Allegedly, Michael felt Trump's claims about these papers could be easily disproved, raising questions about his transparency and compliance with legal obligations.

Furthermore, sources indicate that Trump, upon learning about the FBI's interest in interviewing Michael, allegedly told her, "You don't know anything about the boxes," as per Intelligencer. The context of this statement remains unclear. But it adds another layer of intrigue to the ongoing investigation.

MOLLY DOESN’T KNOW THE MEANING OF “NO”. DONALD TRUMP? NO. SO STFU MOLLY https://t.co/tUdDur3H8G pic.twitter.com/BIG4Ssrwiu — Lora S (@FendiRoxy) January 4, 2024

It's no secret that Trump faces numerous legal challenges, having pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal counts related to the mishandling of classified materials. Prosecutors accuse him of refusing to return hundreds of documents, including those containing classified information crucial to national security. Trump vehemently denies these charges, dismissing them as a political witch hunt.

Yeah, right. The liberal elite forced trump to commit all of his crimes, & to attempt a coup. The liberal elire also planted classified documents at mar-a-lago. Except hes already admitted to it several times. All trumps crimes are bcausebthe liberal elite. — Lilith Eden Denom (@LilithEdenDenom) January 4, 2024

The ABC News report highlighted Michael's role as a key figure in the investigation. Identified as 'Trump Employee 2' in the indictment by special counsel Jack Smith, her statements contribute significantly to the evidence amassed against Trump. According to prosecutors, she was identified as one of the individuals responsible for managing the boxes that were transferred from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.

