Donald Trump is amid umpteen legal matters, including his Civil Fraud Trial Case which critics of the case are closely monitoring. Regardless of his other affairs, when it comes to his presidential campaign, he’s a leading candidate for the GOP. From debates to fundraising, Trump seems to be doing fairly well against his other rivals, including Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and more, who have been doing a great job so far. In the season of polls, a recently surfaced one uncovered some promising news for Trump’s campaign team.

According to a New York Times Siena College Poll, the former president has reportedly been snagging quite a lead for his campaign, which may further boost his standings for the 2024 Presidential Elections. As per the publication, Trump’s percentage points among legal voters stand between 4% and 10%. All of whom belong to the states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

The exact percentage points of some important states are as follows: In Nevada, the score stands in favor of Trump at 52%. Biden, on the other hand, stands at a score of 41%. Its RCP aggregate finds that Trump is leading 46.7% to 44%. Likewise, in Georgia, it is 49% to 41%, while the RCP aggregate posts him ahead at 46.7% to 44.3%. In Arizona, it is 49% to 44%. The RCP aggregate for that is 47% to 43.3%. In Michigan, Trump beat Biden with a lead of 49% to 43%. Its RCP aggregate comes in at 44.2% to 43%. Lastly, in Pennsylvania, he has a stunning lead of 48% to 44%. Its RCP aggregate is found to be 45.5% to 43.5%.

It's a triumphant win for Trump’s team, given that these were the very same states that President Joe Biden dominated during the 2020 elections. This is certainly a great victory and may perhaps insinuate that his campaign is gaining rapid momentum.

Back then, Trump forfeited the electoral college to Biden, with scores tallied at 232 to 306, respectively. In general, for it to be considered a win, Trump would’ve had to get the score to 270. Taking into consideration that Trump suffered an overwhelming loss, his new victory in the polls suggests that perhaps he may be gearing up to bounce back. Circling back to more recent affairs, in terms of the states in which Trump is trailing behind Biden, it is reportedly Wisconsin. In the aforementioned state, the former president has 2 percent of registered voters.

In the “battleground” states, Trump seems to be on quite a roll when it comes to maintaining a stable lead. Another poll by RealClear Politics Aggregate, which was recently recorded, claimed that even in national polls, Trump holds a 0.5 percentage point lead, which may further cement his support for the upcoming elections. More information on the matter is much awaited.

