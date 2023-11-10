Taylor Swift recently surpassed the billionaire mark, and she spends her wealth in some intriguing ways. However, it is worth noting that in contrast to many other celebrities, Swift has not contributed to her sizeable net worth with any side jobs. Swift's billion-dollar earnings come only from her music, tours, tour merch, and a few endorsements, per The Things. The Midnights singer spends a large portion of her $1 billion fortune on real estate, travel, and charitable endeavors.

Swift owns eight properties in the United States of America, the approximate value of which is over $80 million. In addition to owning a 1934 Greek Revival estate estimated to be worth $2.5 million, the Cruel Summer singer purchased a condo on Music Row in Nashville, Tennessee, when she was just 20 years old. Although the Red hitmaker's private jets have been the subject of some controversy, she is well-known for her philanthropic contributions, which support causes like disaster relief and education.

In addition, Swift had three homes in Los Angeles, California. She did, however, sell two of the homes in 2018. The most costly land in her portfolio is the mansion she still owns, which is valued at about $30 million. It is hardly shocking that Swift has three houses in Tribeca, given her intense affection for the city. However, the Rhode Island property is her most well-known holding. The mansion is situated directly on the shoreline and features seven bedrooms. The property, which she bought in 2016, served as the model for her song The Last Great American Dynasty, which is included on her Folklore album.

The Shake It Off singer is also known for spending a lot of money on expensive nights out. Her favorite restaurants are Vita Carota, L'Asso, Sarabeth's, The Fat Radish, The Spotted Pig, and Nobu. Swift has a reputation for enjoying enjoyable evenings out with her love interests. She has seen a lot of the world with her past relationships, and currently, she is spotted spending time with football player Travis Kelce. But not all of the young billionaire's wealth is spent on pointless extravagances.

Swift has a lengthy record of contributing substantial money to charities all over the world. On her 24th birthday, Swift gave $100,000 to the Nashville Symphony. She also generously donated $1 million to the Louisiana flood victims. Swift's commitment to education is evident in her $4 million contribution to the Taylor Swift Education Center and her regular donations to New York City public schools.

The pop singer's Eras Tour has been making headlines lately, breaking records like nothing before it! But aside from improving economies, the Grammy-winning singer has also donated to food banks in every city where she performed. Furthermore, during her record-breaking tour, Swift spent more than $50 million of her own money to pay bonuses to hundreds of the tour's support crew, including a $100,000 award for each truck driver.

