Even though his jokes have repeatedly backfired, Vice President JD Vance doesn’t seem to stop and question his bizarre sense of humor. So, once again, the 41-year-old returned to the spotlight after his comment about his wife’s fourth pregnancy caught heat.

In January 2026, the couple revealed they were expecting their fourth child, who is due in July. The news immediately went viral, especially since it eased earlier rumors about trouble in their marriage.

Some people noticed that Usha Vance was often seen without her wedding ring, which led to speculation about possible trouble in paradise. However, the pregnancy announcement appeared to put those rumors to rest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Second Lady Usha Vance (@slotus)

But then, soon after sharing the news, JD Vance connected the pregnancy to his political messaging. According to reports from People, the Vice President openly spoke about wanting more families in America to have children.

“I want more babies in the United States of America… You have a vice president who practices what he preaches.” Vance said. At a public event, he said that he believes in encouraging bigger families and added that he practices what he promotes in his own life.

However, things took a turn in March 2026 when Vance made a comment about his wife’s pregnancy that didn’t sit well with netizens. While speaking to a crowd, he shared a private conversation with his wife, where he joked about being persuasive about having a fourth child.

“I remember, when we decided to run for Vice President, I said, ‘Honey, I really want to have a 4th kid.’ And she said, ‘Well, you can become Vice President or you can have a 4th baby.’ But ladies and gentlemen, I am persuasive because I got both.” Vance joked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global News Insights (@globalnewsinsights)

As his remark went viral, people on social media were quick to call it awkward and inappropriate. While some argued, “This is a weird thing to say”, others claimed to feel uncomfortable hearing such a personal moment being shared publicly.

Meanwhile, in contrast to JD Vance’s comments and excitement about extending his family, Usha Vance appeared more thoughtful when speaking about family life. Appearing on My View with Lara Trump, she admitted that raising three children was already a big responsibility.

“We had all of these different plans. We picked the schools for our kids with the intention of them being there until they graduated.” Usha Vance shared.

Recalling how life changed for her since becoming the second lady, the 40-year-old discussed how her kids and family had to adjust simultaneously. So, while her children had to change schools, the second lady tried to prioritize normalcy for her three kids.

Meanwhile, although she claimed to be open to the idea of a fourth child, she also mentioned enjoying the stage where her kids were becoming more independent. Appearing on Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain, the 40-year-old said,

“I ended up being the driver for three, which really surprised both of us… Never say never, but I’m also really enjoying that they’re at an age now where […] they’re a little bit more self-sufficient,” she remarked.