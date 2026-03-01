JD Vance’s ‘Joke’ About Silencing Pregnant Wife Usha on Fox News Backfires—Internet Calls Him ‘Deeply Weird’

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, recently appeared on a segment of Fox News, with Lara Trump interviewing the couple. The pair discussed Vance’s vice presidency and their fourth pregnancy. Social media users, however, zeroed in on Vance’s rather ungentlemanly behavior during the interview.

The couple reflected on their year in the White House alongside President Donald Trump and other members of the administration. They also dived into what parenting looked like over the past year with their three children, soon to be four. They also answered Lara’s question about the advice they would give their past selves as they reflected on their year in office.

Vance: I’m going to answer first so I steal all of her good answers so she has nothing to say. pic.twitter.com/4AFINfox0U — Acyn (@Acyn) February 22, 2026

Vance had just finished sharing what life as a father looks like – taking his kids on vacation and what that means for their family – all while juggling vice presidential duties. After he finished talking about his experience as a parent and about “rolling with the punches,” Usha was next to answer.

Before she could respond, Usha looked at her husband, and they both nodded, seemingly confirming that JD had finished speaking. After a curt smile and a ceremonious nod, the second lady proceeded to answer, saying she agreed with her husband and that he had already relayed her thoughts: “To roll with the punches.”

Before Usha could further explain, her husband interjected before she could continue. JD said, “I’m going to answer first so I can steal all of her good answers so she has nothing to say.”

Just as JD was completing his sentence, Usha was awkwardly laughing with her gaze cast downwards, looking uncomfortable. Lara, too, joined in on her chuckle as Usha attempted to avoid eye contact with her husband, who appeared blissfully unaware of the overall vibe.

Whether JD noticed it or not, the internet most certainly did. And they did not hesitate to express their thoughts on the Vice President’s behavior in the aftermath of the recent interview. Many swarmed X and highlighted his behavior, resharing the viral video.

One user questioned, “Is there anyone in the administration and Trump circle who is NOT socially awkward and deeply weird?” Another mentioned, “He can’t even hide his bigotry about his own wife.”

A third user commented on President Trump and said, “Much like his boss, he’s revealing that he has not one likeable or redeemable quality about him.” A fourth one claimed, “(Him) Admitting he doesn’t have an original thought in his head.” A fifth one sarcastically wrote, “What a gentleman.”

Some netizens even compared Vance’s humor and behavior to some rather peculiar animals. One user commented, “He has the humor and comedic timing of a porcupine.” Another said, “He’s got the charisma of a big lizard that sits in a window all day.”

Similarly, the comment section was flooded with netizens ridiculing, mocking, and slamming JD’s behavior with his wife. Neither of them has responded to the backlash.