“Usha is Pregnant with Our Fourth Child” – JD Vance Shares Big Family Update. Baby Due in July

Congratulations are in order for Usha and JD Vance. The couple is expecting their fourth child together. Usha and JD Vance announced the news in a joint statement on social media. The Vice President and his wife, Usha, are expecting a baby boy in July next year. Sharing the news of Usha Vance’s fourth pregnancy, the couple wrote on social media, “We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing.”

Usha and JD Vance announced the news of the Second Lady’s pregnancy with these words: “We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

An excerpt from JD and Usha Vance’s joint statement read, “During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.”

The comments section of the couple’s post was flooded with congratulatory greetings from social media users. The official Instagram handle of the White House also dropped a comment that read, “Congratulations!”

Usha Vance has been largely MIA from her social duties of late. Usha’s last Instagram post was a holiday carousel. One of the pictures featured the couple posing together. The second one was a click of the Christmas spread at the Vance residence. “Merry Christmas to all! Wishing you a day filled with peace, love, and joy,” Usha Vance captioned the post.

Meanwhile, JD Vance shared a special post for Usha on her 40th birthday earlier this month. The Vice President posted a picture of himself walking down the staircase of Air Force Two. “Happy Birthday to my darling Usha, who turns 40 today,” JD Vance captioned Usha’s birthday greeting on social media.

JD Vance and Usha happen to be college sweethearts. The two met at Yale Law School, got married per Christian and Hindu rituals in 2014, and they are parents to three kids together.

Usha Vance’s fourth pregnancy puts an end to rumors of a rift between the couple. The rumor mills went into overdrive after a public appearance of Usha Vance without a wedding ring, after which a spokesperson of SLOTUS had clarified in a statement, “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

Later, when JD Vance was asked about the rumors that followed them after Usha’s appearance sans ring and the excessive media coverage surrounding it. JD Vance told NBC, “I think that we kind of get a kick out of it. With anything in life, you take the good with the bad.”

Vance had even shared what Usha’s initial reaction was when she stepped out for an event with Melania Trump, without her wedding ring. “She was like, ‘Oh, if I don’t go back and get them, there’s going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media and I was like, let them. It’s not even worth the trip to run back upstairs. So we actually have a little bit of fun with it. And we thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny,” JD Vance recalled.

In addition to the missing wedding ring, JD Vance and Erika Kirk’s hug at a public event last year made matters worse, contributing to the many reports of Usha and JD going through marital trouble.

Usha and JD Vance have time and again dismissed the rumored trouble in their marriage with repeated public appearances together, festive social media posts on Thanksgiving, Halloween, and Christmas.