JD Vance’s Birthday Message May Have Left Usha Red-Faced — And It’s Far From Being the First Instance

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance were sworn in as key Trump administration members in January 2025. The couple met at Yale Law School and tied the knot in 2014. They have three children together: Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

Despite being married for over a decade, the couple has faced rampant divorce rumors. Speculation about a potential crack in their relationship grew after Usha Vance remained silent on social media during husband JD Vance’s birthday in August.

While JD Vance did post a birthday message for Usha’s milestone birthday on January 6, 2026, the wish fell flat. “Happy Birthday to my darling Usha, who turns 40 today!” JD wrote on X (formerly Twitter), alongside a professional photo of the couple stepping off Air Force Two.

Social media users were unhappy with the shoutout, claiming that the message looked too formal and there was no sign of affection.

Happy Birthday to my darling Usha, who turns 40 today! pic.twitter.com/cXo9c4bUyu — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 6, 2026

“Nothing says romance like a very public birthday post written like a press release,” one commenter wrote. Another joked, “Some people write birthday messages with affection. Some people write census entries.”

While JD Vance’s formal birthday message may have put Usha in an awkward position, it is hardly the first time his actions have appeared to leave his wife embarrassed.

During Vance’s appearance at the National Symphony Orchestra concert at the Kennedy Center, he received large boos from the crowd while taking a seat with his wife. Usha appeared uneasy, and the reaction garnered traction online. “The boos were so loud that even his wife couldn’t hide her embarrassment,” one user commented.

In February 2025, the VP publicly supported Elon Musk’s decision to rehire a DOGE employee who had made racist remarks about Indians despite his wife being a subject of racist attacks herself.

For the unversed, Usha’s parents immigrated from Andhra Pradesh, India, in the 1980s. She was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area.

In the following month, as reported by MSN, Vance once again drew attention for the wrong reasons when he joked, “Anything that I say, no matter how crazy, Usha has to smile and laugh and celebrate.”

🚨GREENLAND TELLS U.S. TO KICK ROCKS According to Danish outlet TV2, American officials were literally going door-to-door in Nuuk, Greenland, trying to rally support for a visit from Usha Vance, wife of VP J.D. Vance. Locals? Not having it. The response was a resounding “No,… pic.twitter.com/HAuOCeJlrv — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 27, 2025

Cameras even captured Usha reacting to JD’s comment during the speech, while social media users promptly poked fun at the situation. “Usha, blink twice if you’re being held hostage,” one person joked at the time.

Later, in March 2025, Usha visited Greenland after Donald Trump stated that he wanted to bring it under American control. She was set to spend several days in Greenland until JD shared he would join her in an announcement that had some awkward choice of words.

“There was so much excitement around Usha’s visit to Greenland that I decided I didn’t want her to have all that fun by herself,” JD posted on X. “So I’m going to join her.”

The decision did not make people from Greenland very happy amidst Donald Trump’s threats. Later, Usha’s trip was cut short to only one day. Several plans, which included sightseeing around the autonomous territory, were also cancelled.

While JD Vance continues to dismiss rumors of a potential divorce from wife Usha, he cannot escape the series of awkward moments that fueled these speculations.