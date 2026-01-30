JD Vance Tries to Salvage His Marriage After Intense Week of Divorce Rumors

JD Vance’s decision to run with Donald Trump as his vice president has cost him much of what he might have once considered sacred and necessary. And that allegedly includes his marriage.

Vice President Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance recently announced their fourth pregnancy, and the couple is expecting a boy. However, before the pregnancy news broke, rumors had already surfaced that everything might not be well in the Vance household.

BREAKING: It’s a boy! 👶 Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance announce they are expecting their fourth child, arriving July 2026. pic.twitter.com/VeKtXDnHGp — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2026

Ever since Vance re-entered the political world with his support for Trump and his entry into the MAGA movement, people have been talking. There have been debates and discussions about Vance’s views on police, immigrants and tariffs, but more importantly, women. From calling single women “single cat ladies” to referring to older women as “menopausal grandmothers fit to raise their grandchildren,” Vance has hardly missed an opportunity to insult the other half of society.

His quick and loud dismissal of members of the LGBTQ+ community has not helped his efforts to appear more likable. His conversion to Catholicism also came under scrutiny when he went out of his way to disrespect his wife’s religion, Hinduism, and spoke openly about wanting her to convert.

However, the biggest blow to the Vance household reportedly came with the death of Charlie Kirk and the apparent closeness between JD Vance and Erika Kirk. Their extremely inappropriate hug during Turning Point USA’s college campaign remains fresh in public memory, as it dominated headlines nationwide.

Love is in air (within just 1 mth of husband’s death) 💕 “No one will ever replace Charlie….but I do see some similarities of my husband in JD…Vice President JD Vance”

~Says Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk. These words seem out of place…much like her leather pants. pic.twitter.com/wUFprhsBBL — Sumit (@SumitHansd) October 31, 2025

When Erika Kirk referred to JD Vance as “JD” instead of “Vice President,” before quickly correcting herself, it did not go unnoticed. The moment fueled speculation about whether everything was OK behind the scenes for JD and Usha Vance.

Divorce rumors began circulating when Usha Vance was seen publicly without her wedding ring. Questions followed about whether she had finally stood up for herself after her husband insulted women, working mothers, older women and her religion.

Before any answers emerged, news broke that Usha Vance was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child. Rather than slowing down, the rumor mill intensified.

Speculation grew that the Vances were attempting to save their marriage through what critics called a misguided approach: introducing another child into the mix.

JD Vance on Renee Good: This is classic terrorism. pic.twitter.com/4cVZGpQ2pE — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 8, 2026

JD Vance, meanwhile, has been noticeably absent from public view. The man who once did everything he could to remain in the spotlight and secure his place as the next Republican nominee for president has taken a step back.

It has been several days since Vance made any derogatory remarks about marginalized communities. While he was outspoken after Renee Good was killed, he has been notably silent following the death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti.

The vice president, who once said that public life demands “sacrifices,” now faces questions about his decision to talk freely about his personal life.