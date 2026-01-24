Usha Vance’s Pregnancy News Sparks Health Concerns Due to Past Complications

Congratulations are in order for the Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance after they announced news of their pregnancy. The couple announced they are expecting their fourth child later this year. Supporters have flooded social media with congratulatory messages on the pregnancy news.

While this is indeed splendid news, experts have also expressed concern for the expecting mother about her health. Moreover, since she is 40, many are worried about her well-being and the baby’s due to the complications involved with having a baby at that age.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Second Lady Usha Vance (@slotus)

News about their pregnancy was revealed on both Usha and JD’s social media via a statement. According to the statement on the Second Lady’s social media account, the couple is expecting a boy sometime in late July. JD also shared an update about his wife and soon-to-be-born son, writing, “Usha and the baby are doing well…”

They both also expressed their gratitude towards the military doctors for taking care of Usha during her pregnancy. The White House couple hopes to continue to serve the country while also enjoying their time as a family through this experience. Many supporters showered the couple with congratulatory messages in the comment section.

BREAKING: JD Vance and his wife, Usha, have announced they’re expanding their family. Usha is pregnant with their 4th baby. Every child is a gift from God. pic.twitter.com/2UcFwDzb3S — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) January 20, 2026

One wrote, “A dad with 4 kids in a position of power is a wonderful thing.” Another said, “THE BEST NEWS!! Congratulations, our amazing Second Family!” A third one excitedly said, “Babies in the White House!” Likewise, many shared their happy thoughts for the soon-to-be-family-of-four.

As mentioned earlier, Usha is considered a woman of advanced maternal age – someone over the age of 35. This means there are a number of risk factors involved with her fourth pregnancy. The List cites a report from the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, which explains the risks Usha may be facing.

Reportedly, women at or after the age of 40 have a higher risk of going through a condition called preeclampsia, which is high blood pressure leading to organ injury. In extreme cases, it can be fatal due to irreparable damage to the mother’s body. Other risks include miscarriage and preterm labour.

I had the distinct privilege of conducting our Second Lady ⁦@SLOTUS⁩ Usha Vance’s first ever long form interview on camera and truly can’t wait to share it with you on my ⁦@2waytvapp⁩ show Citizen McCain this Wednesday. One of my favorites I’ve ever done! ♥️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cyWpBxCqoy — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 23, 2025

In an interview, Usha opened up about her struggle with anemia. The SLOTUS appeared on a famed YouTube show called Citizen McCain with host Meghan McCain. During her conversation with McCain, Usha opened up about her battle with anemia when she was expecting her 3rd child back in 2025.

She recalled feeling completely exhausted by the time she gave birth. Anemia combined with pregnancy isn’t the greatest combination health-wise. Anemia already drains one’s energy, and in combination with pregnancy symptoms, makes things much more challenging.

Details about Usha’s current health condition, including whether or not she’s dealing with anemia this time around, are being kept strictly under wraps. However, her pregnancy does explain her brief disappearance from the spotlight.

Since this is her fourth child, she faces the potential risks of an advanced maternal pregnancy. It wouldn’t be surprising if Usha didn’t make frequent public appearances until after giving birth. Many colleagues and supporters await the upcoming birth of her and JD’s son in July.