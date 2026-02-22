JD Vance Makes Unusual ‘Cultural’ Remark While Sharing His Love for Cooking

Vice President JD Vance recently shared candid remarks about his love for cooking, making an unusual comment that linked it to his “culture.”

​The VP made an appearance in an interview with Lara Trump on Saturday, alongside his wife, second lady Usha Vance. During the conversation, the president’s daughter-in-law highlighted that Usha once shared that “you did not know how to cook much before you met her,” before asking the VP, “What is the best and worst dish that you ever cooked for your wife?”

​In response, JD recalled how the first dish he cooked for Usha, crescent rolls with vegetables and ranch, baked for 30 minutes, turned out terrible.

“It was amazing that the relationship lasted because it was the first time I ever cooked for her. The best thing I ever cooked? I don’t know, I feel like I’m pretty good at cooking now,” he added.

​Giving an example, the 41-year-old added that he can now make “pretty good brioche bread,” stating, “I can make a pretty good brioche bread, for example. I’d put that up there.”

JD Vance then asked his wife to answer Lara’s question. In response, Usha said, “JD goes through these phases where he tries to perfect different foods. Here are several that he’s really tackled,” noting that biscuits were an “early one.”

Suddenly, Vance interrupted her, saying, “It’s in my culture,” prompting Usha to look at him and smile.

According to The Mirror US, Vance’s comments may reflect his family background, his connection to Kentucky, and ties to Appalachia’s “hillbilly” culture, famous for its biscuits and other traditional foods.​

Continuing her remarks, the second lady said that “Most recently, it’s been shokupan, which is the Japanese milk bread. It’s — I mean, it’s an excellent bread,” when describing what she enjoys about JD’s cooking.

“And he has been working on it for a while, and he does it really well. Almost as well as some of the restaurants we get it from,” she added.

JD Vance chimed in, stating, “I’d say almost as well.” In response, Lara joked, “Well, we’ll all be over for food later, so I hope you’re prepared.”

JD’s brief “culture” remark sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with one user questioning, “What kind of American food is that?”

​Another user stated, “The culture line lands differently when the menu is French pastry and Japanese milk bread.”

​”Funny how cooking is ‘soft’ until a politician does it and it becomes culture,” a third user commented.

​However, another social media user had a positive stance, “I like that he ties baking to culture. Curious whether brioche is a family thing for him or something he adopted along the way, and how Japanese milk bread fits into that journey. Either way, sounds delicious,” they wrote.

This is not the first time the VP has spoken about his cooking skills. In 2024, he celebrated Christmas by preparing biscuits with his daughter for the holiday.

“Baking some Vance family biscuits with the world’s best three-year-old sous chef. Merry Christmas everyone!” Vance captioned the video on X, dated December 25, 2024.