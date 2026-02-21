Does JD Vance Wear Eyeliner or Eye Makeup? Up-Close Photos Keep the Rumor Alive

The internet just won’t let the JD Vance eyeliner rumors die, and new close-up photos continue to fuel speculation.

In 2022, Vance was elected to the U.S. Senate. The Ohio native’s rise from poverty, through the Marine Corps and Yale Law School, to becoming vice president of the United States has been marked by financial and personal struggles.

In 2024, when Donald Trump chose Vance as his running mate in the presidential election, and he became vice president, people again began talking about his features, his personal hardships and his political ideologies.

When his official inaugural portrait was released in January 2025, critics pointed out that the background looked artificial and that his eyes appeared unusually gray and sharply defined. Online commenters quickly questioned what appeared to be a thick line along his upper waterline.

“I just wish he, or his makeup artist, would teach me how [to] put my eyeliner on as well as JD. I’m so jealous how perfect his eyeliner always is,” one person wrote on X.

The rumors weren’t new. Throughout the 2024 campaign, observers repeatedly questioned Vance’s striking lashes and dark lash line. While there’s been no official confirmation from the man himself, eagle-eyed fans have continued to weigh in on his eyes.

J.D. Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, spoke to Puck News in August 2024 and clarified that her husband’s dark, thick lashes are “all-natural,” adding, “I’ve always been jealous of those lashes.” But her clarification didn’t stop the gossip from growing.

Old pictures of J.D. Vance also surfaced in August 2024 that purportedly show him in drag at a party during his time at Yale Law School. People were shocked to see the throwback photos of him in a wig and makeup.

When J.D. Vance debated Tim Walz at the vice presidential debate in October 2024, his dark lashes once again sparked gossip about eyeliner or kohl. One commenter on X wrote, “Fun inside fact: JD Vance has to do his lil ‘side eye’ thing once every three minutes per the terms of his contract with “L’Oreal Paris ColorLast Eyeliner.”

Later, former Rep. George Santos took to X and said Vance was not using makeup. “Vance does NOT use [eyeliner],” Santos wrote on X. He further joked that Vance might instead be using the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic, saying he looked lean and fit.

J.D. Vance’s dark, expressive eyes have continued to draw attention at public events, sometimes overshadowing his political remarks.

After U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement came under scrutiny over the shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, a Minneapolis resident, on Jan. 7, 2025, J.D. Vance addressed reporters at the White House. As cameras zoomed in, viewers once again commented on the dark definition around his eyes. As he spoke, his animated expressions intensified online speculation.

In September 2025, at an event in North Carolina, Vance stood before an American flag in coordinated red, white and blue attire. Zoomed-in photos of his face showed his lash line appearing darker than expected.

Back in December 2025, while speaking at an airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania, JD Vance was photographed mid-glance, and his expression appeared serious. The side profile angle emphasized both his graying sideburns and the contrast around his eyes.

Netizens were curious to know if he was once again using kohl. Several memes and creative comments circulated on X (formerly Twitter), making the issue a wholesome group banter.

In February 2026, when the US and Armenia signed a joint nuclear cooperation statement, JD Vance posed with a copy of the agreement while smiling for pictures.

Even though he looked innocent, netizens quickly returned to their favorite topic, pointing to what they claimed was a smoky effect around his eyes.

Whether it’s his natural lashes or just witty editing, one thing remains clear: the JD Vance eyeliner buzz isn’t disappearing anytime soon.