JD Vance Sounds Alarm on AI — But His Google Claim Raises Eyebrows

Vice President JD Vance, like most Republicans, is known for his upfront and blunt choice of words. He appeared in an interview with the Fox News program, The Story, on Tuesday with host Martha MacCallum.

He gave his insights on how technology and the introduction of AI have changed the overall political and professional landscape. Vance said on Feb. 17 that he has concerns about how companies are using artificial intelligence.

“I worry about companies using artificial intelligence to surveil Americans. I worry about invasions of privacy. I worry a lot about political bias,” Vance said during the lengthy interview.

Vance talked about how Google’s search engine was politically biased. “If you go back to 2020-2021, Google search was so biased in a left-wing direction that I think it actually changed America’s political system,” he added.

JD Vance claimed that he does not want history to repeat itself when it comes to artificial intelligence. Therefore, Republicans at this point are both “worried and focused on a lot of things at the White House .”

He further acknowledged how the party believes that the technology is developing in a way where the government can create a “lot of prosperity” for the people of America. The White House is currently looking at ways it can incorporate the latest technology, but nothing has been finalized yet.

Martha MacCallum asked Vance whether the state should regulate the positive use of AI in politics or if it should come from the federal government. “What do you think?” she asked. JD Vance responded in a diplomatic way and said,

“Fundamentally you’re gonna have one standard.”

He claimed that since these companies are interlinked, there needs to be a uniform standard for all. For Vance, it did not matter if it would be a one-state standard dominating the rest or something else. He claimed that the worst possible outcome would be to have a “far-left California” take over the AI regulatory map.

Gavin Newsom has warned Donald Trump and JD Vance to stay away from the state after the ICE arrests. When Alex Pretti was shot and killed by a federal immigration officer in Minneapolis on Jan. 24, JD Vance weighed in publicly, arguing that state and local officials were responsible for what he described as “engineered chaos.”

“This is just a taste of what’s happening in Minneapolis because state and local officials refuse to cooperate with immigration enforcement,” Vance wrote, according to his Jan. 26 update.

He argued that the same refusal created conditions where “someone tragically dies and politicians get to grandstand.”

Gavin Newsom fired back on X, saying, “Only a true psychopath could genuinely believe this story justifies the shooting of an innocent VA nurse,” Newsom wrote on X, responding to Vance’s claims.

Besides Minneapolis, last year in June, the Trump administration’s raids also resulted in civil unrest and protests.

Newsom slammed Trump over his actions, accusing the federal government of escalating the situation. He called out Trump for deploying 4,100 National Guard and 700 Marines to the streets of LA.

As the 2026 midterm elections approach, a Fox News poll conducted in late January found that 52% of Americans would vote for a Democrat if the midterms were held today, compared to 46% who would choose a Republican.

While JD Vance clarified his stance on the numbers during the interview with Martha MacCallum, the administration’s recent actions may have shifted public opinion — and whether that shift proves lasting remains to be seen.