Netizen’s Has Some Interesting Theories on JD Vance and Usha Vance’s Pregnancy News

Published on: January 21, 2026 at 11:25 AM ET

They are expecting their fourth child in late July.

JD Vance and Usha Vance’s Pregnancy News sparks trolls with new theories
Netizens did the math to figure out the time of conception of JD Vance and Usha Vance’s baby. (Image Source: heute.at)

The second couple of the USA, Usha Vance and JD Vance, announced that they are expecting baby No. 4. The announcement post revealed that the baby is due in late July this year. Vance also thanked military doctors for taking care of Usha.

The announcement read, “We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July. During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.”

Trolls quickly flooded the post, spinning theories about the Vances. Some users calculated the due date backward to estimate the date of conception, suggesting the baby may have been conceived around Halloween.

Last year, JD Vance decided to dress as his own meme for Halloween. He shared a video on X referencing what he said to Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February: “You didn’t even say thank you.” He altered the quote to, “Happy Halloween, kids… Remember, say thank you!” Vance wore a curly-haired wig and ended the video by spinning around.

According to netizens’ math, the baby may have been conceived around the time Vance was dressed as his meme. One user wrote, “The child was conceived with the wig on,” as one would and hopefully jokingly.”

Usha Vance getting pregnant at the same timeframe as her husband trying to “comfort” Erikkka Kirk is not going unnoticed by me.


Another one added, “Don’t come for me, but late July babies are often conceived on Halloween. And don’t forget, this was @VP@JDVance’s costume. Congratulations!” The third one posted, “Halloween timing makes things awkward.”

There were some users who also brought Erika Kirk and JD’s hug moment into the theories. The hug was awkward and Erika ended up touching Vance’s head while they were greeting each other on the TPUSA event stage. Apart from the crazy theories, there are photo edits of Usha holding a baby with JD Vance’s fat, curly-haired meme face. Netizens have also created a family photo where Vance and his child share the same meme face. 

