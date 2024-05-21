Internet Roasts ‘Crybaby-In-Chief’ Trump for Complaining About ‘Waking up Early’ To Get to Court

The internet seized upon former president Donald Trump's latest outburst outside the Manhattan courtroom where his hush money trial is being held. Trump complained about having to appear in court early in the morning for his trial, where he's being tried for fabricating company documents to hide payments of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels made during his 2016 presidential campaign, per Raw Story.

A feeble and sleepy Trump complains that he has to wake up “early” to sit in a “cold” courtroom pic.twitter.com/sPHvCgKimd — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 20, 2024

"I was supposed to be making a speech for political purposes," said Trump. "I'm not allowed to have anything to do with politics because I'm sitting in a very freezing cold courtroom for the last twelve weeks. It's very unfair," Trump complained to reporters. Social media did not wait to pounce on the statement, trolling the "feeble and sleepy" former president.

Entitled egomaniacal elitist says what? https://t.co/qIHhXWwbk5 — Andrea Rowe (@AndyRowe8880) May 20, 2024

President Joe Biden's rapid response social media handle trolled their Republican opponent, writing, "A feeble and sleepy Trump complains that he has to wake up 'early' to sit in a 'cold' courtroom." A user mocked Trump, saying, "Poor wittle Twumpy. We’ve posted the #Wahmbulance outside the courtroom. Instead of falling asleep again in court again, maybe he can rest in there & they can give him some hot cocoa & a blankie!"

Another user took a shot at Trump's entitlement, saying, "Poor trump, experiencing what the majority of Americans have done most of their lives—get up early to work. Trump thinks staying awake is torture. Whatta [snowflake emoji]."

A user joked, "You would think someone would bring him a blankie by now?" Another user made fun of the Republican presumptive nominee, saying, "He should count his blessings because he should be sitting in prison."

A user made fun of his presidential capabilities, joking, "Gosh it’s almost like being president no wonder he sucked at it." Another user torched him, suggesting, "If you do the crime you do the time … in a cold courtroom cry baby."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Users labeled the business mogul with hilarious nicknames. Ron Filipkowski of Meidas Touch Network tweeted, "The Crybaby-in-Chief." Another user, in a similar vein, introduced the name, "King alpha is crying again." Another user came up with a moniker, "Mr Whinny Stinky Pants." A user mocked MAGA, saying, "Is he seriously still whining about this? LOL MAGA come get your alpha male."

Trump appeared to be getting tired of the Biden campaign's constant mocking of his speeches and awkward moments in court when, early on May 20, he attacked the campaign for making fun of a 30-second freeze in a speech he delivered over the weekend in front of the National Rifle Association, per Daily Beast.

"The Biden Campaign... put out a Fake Story that I 'froze' for 30 seconds, going into the 'Musical Interlude' section, when in actuality, the 30 to 60 second period of silence is standard in every one of my Speeches where we use the Music," Trump complained.

"Check out any of my Speeches! The reason they came up with this Disinformation is that Biden freezes all the time, can’t put two sentences together, and can rarely find his way off the stage without help. Donald Trump doesn’t freeze!"