Top Political Analyst Hints at Donald Trump’s Next Target on his ‘Revenge Tour’

Political Analyst Sidney Blumenthal hinted at who could be President Donald Trump’s next target in his ongoing ‘revenge tour.” A recent episode of the podcast Legal AF, co-hosted by Blumenthal and Sean Wilentz, alleged that Susie Wiles is on Trump’s revenge list

The political experts claimed that her recent Vanity Fair interview, which highlighted his ‘alcoholic personality,’ has put a target on her back. Recently, Trump has criticized several of his former allies, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, and many others. This time, it looks like Trump might direct his next round of criticism at Wile.

🔥 Susie Wiles went scorched earth inside the White House, turning on Trump’s closest allies, including JD Vance. The internal war is now out in the open. pic.twitter.com/AKImIlaXTb — Redacted (@RedactedNews) December 24, 2025

During his conversation with Wilentz, Blumenthal claimed Wiles was “trashing Donald Trump” in her interview with the publication and revealed her “true feelings” about the MAGA leader. Blumenthal called this behavior passive-aggressive and alleged, “There’s an element of revenge of getting even for how she has been diminished by everybody around her…”

The political expert recalled Trump’s track record for never letting humiliation go unanswered. Especially now that it comes from within his own administration, the experts worry there could be another high-profile firing.

Pointing out Trump’s plot in possibly firing Wiles, Blumenthal suggested, “He will find a way to engage in a drip of humiliation that may force her out. “ The political expert further claimed that he would be “surprised” if Trump would simply let it go.

Blumenthal continued to explain why Trump would possibly take revenge on Wiles for humiliating him, citing his reported tendency to ‘betray those around him.” Blumenthal claimed Trump wouldn’t think twice before firing her, even though she played a key role in his re-election. The political expert explained, “He owes her no particular loyalty, even though she was his campaign manager in 2024 and helped bring him back to the presidency.”

The political experts also discussed Wiles’ comment about Trump having an alcoholic personality like her late father. Blumenthal claimed that the only reason she’s linked the two of them was that she associated her “hurt and damage” with both of them in a similar manner. While her father is another story, Blumenthal suggested that with Trump, Wiles may have felt overlooked, contributing to the hurt and damage he referred to.

It appears unlikely that Trump will fire Wiles anytime soon, especially since he personally defended her shortly after the viral article was released. The Head of State called Wiles a “fantastic” person who was “deceived” by the writer interviewing her. Similarly, Wiles slammed the publication on X and called it a “disingenuously framed hit piece.”

So far, neither Trump nor his administration has slammed Wiles for her recent interviews. They continue to show their support for the Chief of Staff. Wiles isn’t the only person whom critics suspect will be fired. Bigwigs from the Trump Administration, such as Kristi Noem, the FBI Director Kash Patel, and others, are rumored to be fired because of their blunders in the past.