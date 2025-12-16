Susie Wiles Exposes Trump Administration in Bombshell Interviews

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles revealed several striking during her tell-all interview about President Donald Trump’s administration from his first and second terms of Presidency. Wiles is the first woman to hold such a pivotal position. She is immensely skilled and has a decade of political experience, thus making her an expert on the subject.

In a viral interview with Vanity Fair, Wiles dove into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of working with the Trump administration. She wasn’t just dishing details about Trump; she also shared her insights about Vice President JD Vance and techn mogul Elon Musk. Wiles also got personal and recalled the time she spent with her reportedly alcoholic father.

I’m told @mcuban needs help identifying the strong and intelligent women surrounding Pres. Trump. Well, here we are! I’ve been proud to lead this campaign. Complimented by @Linda_McMahon,Chair for Transition Policy and @LaraLeaTrump,RNC Co-Chair. pic.twitter.com/X7y9q3WsG8 — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) October 31, 2024

Wiles began with the 47th President of the United States. The Chief of Staff claimed that Trump’s political strategies and work ethic haven’t changed much over the years. And Wiles has known him long enough to make that claim.

Though certain parts of his political approach remained unchanged, Wiles claimed Trump has shown some restraint in laying off people. For instance, Trump held back from firing the FBI Director, Kash Patel, for reportedly getting the facts wrong on multiple occasions. Wiles did not hold back when discussing the president’s personality..

Deeming herself an “expert with big personalities,” Wiles alleged that Trump has the mindset of a “reality star.” She further pointed out Trump’s possible mantra, saying, “There’s nothing he can’t do. Nothing, zero, nothing.”

Wiles also pointed out a similarity between Trump and her father, the late Pat Summerall who struggled with alcoholism. She revealed that while Trump isn’t an alcoholic, his personality sure represents one.

🚨 REMEMBER WHEN PAM BONDI SAID THE FBI “FOUND A TRUCKLOAD OF EPSTEIN FILES” AND THAT KASH PATEL WAS A “GAME CHANGER”? She said: “Now that we have Kash here, it’s a game changer. He’s going to get us a detailed report on why the FBI withheld all those documents.” “The Biden… pic.twitter.com/otJlGieHOY — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) December 15, 2025

After spending fairly enough time discussing Trump and his alleged flaws, Wiles turned toward Vice President Vance and shared rather odd revelations about his political methods. Wiles claimed Vance was a “conspiracy theorist,” and he had been for a while. She particularly pointed out political turn from being anti-Trump to now expressing strong respect and loyalty toward the president. Wiles alleged Vance of making a very calculated and political choice, given the math during the 2024 elections.

Wiles also brought up the famous yet disturbing tale of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Wiles confirmed Trump’s presence in it, but claimed he was a completely different person from then: “A playboy.” She expressed her dejection over how Pam Bondi handled the release of these files and further highlighted the mess it turned into. Wiles truly spared almost no names from Trump’s administration and had the most to say about Musk.

Wiles revealed her distaste for Musk’s control over the DOGE empire, who was an “avowed ketamine user”. She made a jab at the SpaceX CEO’s personality and called him an “odd duck” despite his beyond impressive intellectual capabilities.

The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history. Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) December 16, 2025

Shortly after her exposé on the Trump administration was published, Wiles was unhappy with how her remarks were presented. She criticized the publishing house for “disregarding significant content” and twisting her words into an “overwhelmingly chaotic and negative” portrayal of her and the Trump administration.

The White House and Trump himself came forward to Wiles’s defence in the aftermath. The White House Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, conveyed the MAGA leader’s thoughts in a statement to BBC, declaring, “President Trump has no greater or loyal advocate than Susie.” She concluded her remarks by extending their gratitude for Wiles’ loyalty and claimed her team had her back no matter what.