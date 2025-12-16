Ex-FBI Agent Slams Kash Patel Over ‘Incredibly Cruel’ Misinformation in Brown University Shooting Case

Ex-FBI agent Michael Feinberg slammed FBI Director Kash Patel after he recently released misinformation about the former suspect in the Brown University Shooting. Feinberg is deemed an expert on FBI operations and is currently a fellow at Lawfare. He strongly criticized Patel’s alleged “incompetence” in releasing incorrect information to the public.

Appearing in an interview on MS Now, Feinberg was asked to discuss the consequences of Patel’s recent not-so-wise move in considering the release of a former person of interest, Benjamin Erickson.

Providence on Alert as Search for Brown University Gunman Continues Providence officials say the search for the suspect involved in the deadly shooting at Brown University remains active, as a person of interest previously taken into custody is to be released. Authorities… pic.twitter.com/g4lfKRejW8 — What’s Going on in Rhode Island (@WhatsgoingonRI) December 15, 2025

Patel and his team had initially detained Erickson since they were suspicious of his alleged strong link to the Brown University shooting. Circling back, Feinberg was asked to comment on the aftermath of false information and Patel’s post about the former suspect’s release.

Feinberg began by stating that it’s “not the first time” that Patel has dropped the ball with incorrect facts. He cites the late conservative Charlie Kirk’s assassination, recalling Patel’s “contradictory tweets” about the apprehension of the suspect in custody, after the shooting.

🚨 FBI RAIDS JOHN BOLTON’S HOUSE 🚨 Federal agents hit John Bolton’s home & office—over classified documents. 7am raid. This is the SAME Bolton who trashed Trump on “classified docs.” The SAME one whose memoir contained classified info. Turns out projection is real. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/BigMCS4I89 — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) August 23, 2025

Similarly, he also brought up the raid on John Bolton’s house, revealing, “He (Patel) was tweeting about the search as it was going on, which directly puts the involved agents’ lives in danger.” He continued to recall other incidents when Patel’s tweets were either incorrect or misleading.

Presenting several arguments about the times Patel’s tweets have caused prolonged investigations, Feinberg said, “At the most basic level, he is throwing a wrench in the works of the investigative process.”

That is the result of every single tweet or post he’s made containing false news or incorrect facts, per ex-FBI agent. Apart from the mentioned, Feinberg highlighted yet another pivotal result of releasing false or misinformed information to the public via X.

The FBI has been sloppy lately. What is this catch and release game Patel has been playing lately? — General Han Xin is Asleep. 🛌 (@General_Oluchi) December 15, 2025

Specifically talking about the community of Providence and the “incredible cruelty” displayed to Brown University in the wake of the alleged suspect’s release, Feinberg highlights, “They thought that they were safe…That the problem was contained, and they did not need to worry anymore.”

Before concluding his thoughts on the subject, Feinberg pointed out how law enforcement officials, both locally and nationally, might have “lowered their guard” after Patel announced the release of the former suspect of the Brown University shooting. Furthermore, vigilant citizens who might’ve also been on the lookout would also follow suit.

Feinberg continued to heavily emphasize the gravity of Patel’s misinformation, saying, “That might have caused us to lose a tip, not check certain surveillance footage, to not review license plate readers…”

#BREAKING: The FBI and @ProvidenceRIPD are releasing new images of a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University on 12/13/25. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual.… pic.twitter.com/OhpnsN9fds — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) December 15, 2025

In light of Feiberg’s remarks, a Brown University student also shared her thoughts about the former suspect’s release, claiming she felt “the weight go back on her shoulders.” Student Mia Tretta explained her narrative on being given misinformed news, just before Feinberg.

The knowledge that the real shooter remains at large has put several others, like Trett, at unease. However, with law enforcement back on the manhunt, official updates are expected soon.