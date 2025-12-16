2026 New Year Giveaway
Ex-FBI Agent Slams Kash Patel Over ‘Incredibly Cruel’ Misinformation in Brown University Shooting Case

Published on: December 16, 2025 at 9:02 AM ET

Ex-FBI Agent claimed Kash Patel threw a wrench in the ongoing Brown University shooting investigation.

Reni Damien
Reni Damien
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
kash patel
Kash Patel slammed by former FBI agent for releasing misinformation about Brown University shooting | Cover Image Source: X @FBIDirectorKash

Ex-FBI agent Michael Feinberg slammed FBI Director Kash Patel after he recently released misinformation about the former suspect in the Brown University Shooting. Feinberg is deemed an expert on FBI operations and is currently a fellow at Lawfare. He strongly criticized Patel’s alleged “incompetence” in releasing incorrect information to the public.

Appearing in an interview on MS Now, Feinberg was asked to discuss the consequences of Patel’s recent not-so-wise move in considering the release of a former person of interest, Benjamin Erickson.

Patel and his team had initially detained Erickson since they were suspicious of his alleged strong link to the Brown University shooting. Circling back, Feinberg was asked to comment on the aftermath of false information and Patel’s post about the former suspect’s release.

Feinberg began by stating that it’s “not the first time” that Patel has dropped the ball with incorrect facts. He cites the late conservative Charlie Kirk’s assassination, recalling Patel’s “contradictory tweets” about the apprehension of the suspect in custody, after the shooting.

Similarly, he also brought up the raid on John Bolton’s house, revealing, “He (Patel) was tweeting about the search as it was going on, which directly puts the involved agents’ lives in danger.” He continued to recall other incidents when Patel’s tweets were either incorrect or misleading.

Presenting several arguments about the times Patel’s tweets have caused prolonged investigations, Feinberg said, “At the most basic level, he is throwing a wrench in the works of the investigative process.”

That is the result of every single tweet or post he’s made containing false news or incorrect facts, per ex-FBI agent. Apart from the mentioned, Feinberg highlighted yet another pivotal result of releasing false or misinformed information to the public via X.

Specifically talking about the community of Providence and the “incredible cruelty” displayed to Brown University in the wake of the alleged suspect’s release, Feinberg highlights, “They thought that they were safe…That the problem was contained, and they did not need to worry anymore.”

Before concluding his thoughts on the subject, Feinberg pointed out how law enforcement officials, both locally and nationally, might have “lowered their guard” after Patel announced the release of the former suspect of the Brown University shooting. Furthermore, vigilant citizens who might’ve also been on the lookout would also follow suit.

Feinberg continued to heavily emphasize the gravity of Patel’s misinformation, saying, “That might have caused us to lose a tip, not check certain surveillance footage, to not review license plate readers…”

In light of Feiberg’s remarks, a Brown University student also shared her thoughts about the former suspect’s release, claiming she felt “the weight go back on her shoulders.” Student Mia Tretta explained her narrative on being given misinformed news, just before Feinberg.

The knowledge that the real shooter remains at large has put several others, like Trett, at unease. However, with law enforcement back on the manhunt, official updates are expected soon. 

