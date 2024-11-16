Donald Trump's One Bizarre Move Had Jared Moskowitz Believing He Would One Day Sell Ivana's Tombstone

President-elect Donald Trump in a bizarre business move not too long ago sold bits of a suit he wore during an arrest. In light of the same, Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz, humorously predicted that the Republican leader might go a step further and auction off the space on his late ex-wife Ivana’s tombstone. Trump's merchandise offering involved NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, dubbed, ‘Trump Cards.’ These digital collectibles came with a claim; buy 47 of them (totaling around $4,653) to receive a physical card comprising an authentic piece of the suit worn by Trump during his Georgia mugshot.

Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the PPG Paints Arena on November 04, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

As per Business Insider, Moskowitz quipped, "Listen, I expect him to start selling Ivana Trump's tombstone. You will be able to write a little signature on her tombstone for $10,000." The Democratic rep also did an impersonation of Trump, referring to him as a 'televangelist president' with expertise in selling products, even calling him the "best QVC blender salesman we have ever had."

Ok, @RepMoskowitz and @meiselasb nail it as the trump grift continues, “you too can write on Ivana’s tombstone”. Buying NFTs and a piece of his suit, really? Does it come with a stain on it, wasn’t E.Jean needing DNA in court#Fresh #DemVoice1 #LiveBlue

pic.twitter.com/cj9gGfl523 — Izzy Ⓜ️Ⓜ️ 🇺🇸🦅 (@1zzyzyx1) December 15, 2023

Trump hyped these unconventional moneymaking strategies to his MAGA fanbase. While announcing the sale, he said, “It was a great suit, believe me, a really good suit. It’s all cut up, and you are going to get a piece of it.” The suit in question was worn during his arrest in August 2023 in light of his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. As such, it was touted on the Collect Trump Cards website as "the most historically significant artifact in United States history." Anyone can buy a piece of this suit, declared ‘priceless’ for $4,699.53. The former President famous for his business ventures, has a classic record that comprises Trump Vodka, Trump Mortgage, Trump Shuttle, Trump Steaks, Trump Bible, Trump Sneakers, and more— many of which failed.

BREAKING: Trump is pushing more NFT trading cards — “The Mugshot edition!”



This time if you buy all 42 cards for $99 each, you get a physical card with piece of the suit on it that he wore for his mugshot.



No joke!



Is this considered grifting in your eyes or is it just… pic.twitter.com/vAxk5MrEi4 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) December 12, 2023

As per The Guardian, this is the third installment of cards Trump has sold. A batch of whopping 45,000 cards were sold in December 2022 for a staggering amount of $4.4M. For the sales, Trump netted between $100,000 to $ 1 million. The cards comprised pictures of Trump sitting in the chair acquired by Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial, and another picture of him wearing a white cowboy hat, with an illustration of running horses. As Trump navigates the realms of merchandise, legal battles, and potential tombstone auctions (albeit in jest), his unorthodox approach to business continues to capture attention, leaving many wondering what he might explore next.

Late-night TV hosts roasted former President Donald Trump for releasing a collection of $99 NFT trading cards. https://t.co/EXaV3dezT2 pic.twitter.com/Y6MuTn8JXf — CNN (@CNN) December 16, 2022

Moskowitz wasn't the only one to mock. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel also trolled, “Digital trading cards...Which is another way of saying nothing. At least last time you got a red hat, now he is selling you nothing." “This has to be the most pathetic announcement of all time,” he concluded, “and that includes when they announced Eric was born.”

This article originally appeared 10 months ago.