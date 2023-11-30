Home Depot Founder Bernard Marcus Says He’ll Still Support Donald Trump, Even if He’s Found Guilty

Retired co-founder of Home Depot, Bernard Marcus, a billionaire Republican, has declared his continuing support for Donald Trump, stating that he will likely contribute to Trump's 2024 campaign, even if the former president faces convictions in the multiple criminal cases expected to go to trial before the November general election. Having recently declared his support for Trump, Marcus acknowledged that while he may not contribute significantly, he is unwavering in his commitment to back Trump in the upcoming 2024 Republican nomination and, if successful, in the subsequent presidential race, per The Huff Post.

"Of course, I'm going to support him to some extent, but I'm not one of his big givers, that's for sure," Marcus stated. Despite the 91 charges levied against Trump, Marcus dismissed the legal challenges, asserting, "Because I think it's all trumped up." Trump, facing four criminal cases, including state and federal charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, has consistently denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty in all instances. Amidst the unparalleled legal challenges faced by Trump, there is widespread speculation regarding the potential repercussions on his 2024 campaign should he face conviction or imprisonment.

"Do I agree with every move that he makes? No, I don't. But the truth is he has produced more than anybody else," Marcus stated, adding that he believes the country is better off today than it was eight or six years ago. However, Marcus cautioned that his financial support would not be on a major scale. "Of course, I'm going to support him to some extent, but I'm not one of his big givers, that's for sure," Marcus reiterated.

The legal team representing Donald Trump is getting ready to defend the former president in court on a war footing. In preparation for his impending criminal trial, the defense team has sorted through a mountain of secret Justice Department records to demonstrate that he had good reason to be skeptical of the 2020 election outcome.

As reported by The NY Times, the Republican leader's lawyers have submitted more than 59 demands in 70 pages to the court; additionally, they have requested that Judge Chutkan order any internal government documents that contradict the widely held belief that the election was conducted fairly to be provided to them by special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the criminal proceedings against Trump.

BREAKING- Obama appointed judge Tanya Chutkan has denied Donald Trump and his legal teams request of all classified documents relating to the January 6th case.



Trumps team requested that Jack Smith hand over un redacted copies of all the classified paperwork with names and… pic.twitter.com/J0viAOEn5d — American News Network (@ANN_News92) November 28, 2023

As per CNN reports, numerous inquiries have yielded no proof of extensive voting fraud in the 2020 election, and prosecutors assert that Trump was aware of his loss while openly defying acceptance. “President Trump is entitled to all information supporting his position that his concerns regarding fraud during the 2020 election—rather than ‘knowingly false’ or criminal—were plausible and maintained in good faith,” Trump’s legal team stated in the proposed court papers.

