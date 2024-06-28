Here's Why Trump Called Joe Biden a 'Threat to Democracy' Hours Before the Debate

Heading into the first 2024 presidential debate, President Joe Biden's campaign mocked Donald Trump. "Listen, I think the Trump team is playing games that we’ve always seen them do it, right? They like to use debates as an entertainment process. They like to complain about debates. Sometimes they skip out on debates," Biden's communications director, Michael Tyler, said in an interview before the political faceoff. "The president will be there tonight. We still assume that Donald Trump will be there as well," he challenged the Republican leader.

WHY DOES FOXNEWS PUT ON SO MANY BIDEN PEOPLE, LIKE MICHAEL TYLER,

COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR FOR BIDEN, WHO SPEWED LIES WITH VERY LITTLE PUSHBACK? AMAZING!!!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:40 AM EST 06/27/24 pic.twitter.com/VFPxp0AQIF — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 27, 2024

"Of course, he will show up, Trump campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, stated when questioned about the Republican leader's attendance. "The Biden campaign just proved how desperate they are. Michael Tyler should be fired for his incompetence," he ranted. As per the Daily Mail, Trump also lashed out at Tyler and Biden on his Truth Social handle.

"Why does Fox News put on so many Biden people, like Michael Tyler, communications director for Biden, who spewed lies with very little pushback? Amazing!!!" He continued, "Joe Biden is a threat to democracy and a threat to the survival and existence of our country itself!!!... Biden’s policies are a nightmare for women when it comes to the border and immigration!"

JOE BIDEN IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY, AND A THREAT TO THE SURVIVAL AND EXISTENCE OF OUR COUNTRY ITSELF!!!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:32 AM EST 06/27/24 pic.twitter.com/7XeoS6MA1F — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 27, 2024

Trump's remark came in light of Tyler having discussed the 'threat' the Republican frontrunner posed to the American democracy. He cited, "...most definitely seen on January 6th, but every day, again, out on the stump at his MAGA rallies, where he’s promising to pardon the insurrectionists of January 6th. The vast majority of American people again disagree with that."

Biden’s policies are a NIGHTMARE FOR WOMEN when it comes to the Border and Immigration!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:30 AM EST 06/27/24 pic.twitter.com/30uBsu1hk8 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 27, 2024

Tyler claimed, in contrast to previous debates where he frequently interrupted Biden, Trump will approach this one as a 'game'. "But listen, the fact of the matter is they play these games because they know the issues that matter. Most of the American people, Donald Trump is a loser, right?" he asked. Trump chose not to participate in any of the Republican primary debates, avoiding direct criticism from his opponents.

Michael Tyler, Biden-Harris Comms Director: Trump lost the 2020 election and snapped. Since then, he's become even more unhinged and more extreme. At the debate he's going to talk about his failed economic approach and his extreme abortion bans that he thinks are playing out… pic.twitter.com/LdbVfXT8ii — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 23, 2024

In addition, the decision effectively reduced the number of Republican opponents—though a few of the erstwhile front-runners are now on his short list for vice president. In the past, he also refused to participate in a Zoom debate with Biden in 2020 after his positive COVID-19 test forced the cancellation of the second debate.

Meanwhile, when CNN's Kate Bolduan questioned Tyler if Biden needed to 'win' the debate against Trump, he sidestepped the question. That same day, a new poll by the New York Times and Siena College showed Biden down four points nationally. "The president is ready. The president is excited. The president knows that all he has to do is present the fundamental choice in this election to the American people," Tyler answered. He concluded, "Biden would be on stage fighting for the American people and Trump would be 'fighting for himself."