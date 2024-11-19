Melania Was 'Angry' and Seemingly Gave Zero Damn About Donald Trump's Indictment: "She is Aware..."

Melania Trump reportedly wasn't as calm as she normally appears to be, particularly after her husband, Donald Trump, was indicted on felony charges, including the hush money case involving an adult star. Apparently, the former First Lady despised her husband's alleged affair with Stormy Daniels and refused to be by his side at the arraignment speech.

Donald and Melania Trump walking together. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer)

According to a report by People, the Slovenian beauty couldn't stand her husband's infidelity and decided to only focus on herself and her son, Barron Trump. The Republican candidate's wife didn't seem to give a damn while he awaited his indictment over his 2016 hush-money case. Away from the drama, the 53-year-old continued her routine in the former First Couple's Palm Beach home despite the mounting legal issues looming over her husband's head.

A social source informed the outlet, "Melania is leading her own life and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality or bad things about her husband." However, the source clarified that her silence isn't an indication of her support for Donald's alleged extramarital affair. "She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned," the source added. "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."

The former model neither stood by her husband's side during his first court appearance nor accompanied him to Mar-a-Lago for his post-arraignment speech. Meanwhile, Donald rambled, "I have a son here who's done a great job, and I have another son here who's done a great job…and Tiffany and Ivanka." He continued, "And Barron will be great someday. He's tall. He is tall, and he's smart."

Trump on stage in Mar-a-Lago hours after arraignment on criminal charges in NY.



Melania & Ivanka do not appear to be here.



Don Jr, Eric & Tiffany are.



+Roger Stone, MTG, Gaetz, Rosendale, Ronny Jackson, Kari Lake, Lindell, campaign team. pic.twitter.com/hwHcTDCRvZ — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) April 5, 2023

However, it was worth noting that not once did the president-elect give a shoutout to his wife, Melania, in the courthouse conversation with the press. Still, he said back then, "But I have a great family, and they've done a fantastic job, and we appreciate it very much," while emphasizing, "They've gone through hell."

Although this raised many questions, Melania has remained tight-lipped throughout the accusations and constant media scrutiny. The source did say Melania was upset over Daniels' allegations about her husband since at least 2018 after reports circulated that the real estate mogul had allegedly arranged a $130,000 payment through his once right-hand and attorney, Michael Cohen. Initially, Cohen denied the allegations but later confessed in court to the crime.

“This was not to hide it from Melania… You didn't need to set up a shell company and then have all these fake legal invoices... They did it to hide it from the American people.”@TristanSnell on the motive behind Trump's hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. pic.twitter.com/shFSZoJ9zs — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) April 30, 2024

To refresh people's memory, Daniels filed three defamation lawsuits against Donald and openly spoke about her alleged sexual encounter with the former president in 2006, a year after he married his now-wife Melania. Daniels' is a renowned name in the adult film industry, and after the indictment, she gave several interviews recalling her first meeting with the now-77-year-old, reported Reuters.

However, the former First Lady, Melania, preferred a life of privacy, particularly after her husband was indicted. The source said, "They [Melania and Trump] still see friends for dinner at the club, but live separately and do what they want on their own. They don't spend that much time together." Still, the insider explained, "[Melania] wants to ignore it and hopes it will pass, but she doesn't sympathize with Donald's plight." But she's living her life in Palm Beach. "Despite what happens to Donald, she will be fine. She is well taken care of."

This article originally appeared 10 months ago.