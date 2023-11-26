Here's Why Donald Trump's Former Corporate Controller Broke Down While Testifying in Fraud Trial

The $250 million civil fraud trial took a toll on Donald Trump and also on his employees. On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the Republican's former corporate controller appeared in court to testify in the lawsuit filed by Letitia James. But after four days of consecutive testimonies and two trips on the witness stand, he was visibly in tears.

Jeffrey S. McConney had been working for the Trump Organization for 35 years. However, when Trump's attorney, Jesus M. Suarez, asked why he "gave up" on an organization he worked so dearly for, the former employee broke down in tears on the witness stand. "I just couldn't do it anymore," cried McConney, per CNN.

He explained what prompted him to take this step. "I just wanted to relax and stop being accused of misrepresenting assets for the company that I loved working for," the former employee said. McConney was visibly heartbroken and worn out by the mounting legal woes of the Trump Organization.

However, despite his decision to part ways with the company he gave his life to, McConney said, "I'm very proud of the work that I did [in Trump's company]." He was called to stand to testify about the Republican front-runner's inflated financial assets as part of his business fraud trial.

New York Attorney General James filed the $250 million civil lawsuit, accusing him of lying about the worth of his financial assets to billions of dollars to gain benefits such as better bank loans and reduced tax bills between 2011 and 2021. Although Trump has maintained his innocence, he called the case a 'political witchhunt' against him.

The former controller was employed at the Trump Organization from 1987 until February 2023. For months, the legal team couldn't get hold of the former president's "main money man," Allen Weisselberg. However, they could manage to access information from his second-in-command, McConney.

Prior to his recent emotional reaction, he testified at least twice to a grand jury empaneled by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, per Business Insider. The prosecutors, alongside the NY Attorney General James' team in Manhattan, are investigating Trump's finances and inquiring whether his company broke any tax, insurance, or bank laws.

Looking back at his over three decades in the organization, McConney testified, "I think everything was justified. Numbers don't represent fully what these assets are worth." He continued, "I got to do a lot of things normally an accountant wouldn't be able to do. I'm very proud of the work I did for 35 years."

However, after the case went to trial and the company's finances were scrutinized, McConney grew tired of the accusations and constant blaming. Consequently, he "gave up." During his testimony, he acknowledged to have received $125,000 of a $500,000 severance package from Trump Org.

Aside from McConney, other defendants of the civil fraud trial are Trump's two sons- Eric and Donald Trump Jr. Andrew Amer, assistant to the New York A.G., pressed him to reveal the accuracy of the figures. To this, McConney clarified he did his best "to let the reader of the spreadsheet know where the numbers were coming from."

Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that Trump and other defendants engaged in fraud. The trial will only decide the penalties and punishment.

