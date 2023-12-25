Here’s How Donald Trump’s First Wife Ivana Trump Made History in the Casino Industry

Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump's first wife's life, which started with her birth in 1949 in the Czechoslovakia Socialist Republic, has been marked by a journey from leaving communism to becoming a key figure in her husband's ventures, particularly in the casino industry.

Ivana's story began in the late 1960s with her leaving communism, which led her to Canada and, eventually, the United States in the 1970s. It was in New York City that she met Donald Trump, and the couple married in 1977, as per Casino.org. While Ivana is best known as Donald Trump's first wife and the mother of his three children, her legacy goes far beyond a traditional role.

Donald Trump's entry into the gaming industry, specifically in Atlantic City, was a turning point in Ivana's life. Trump, who amassed wealth in commercial real estate in New York City, took a risk on the New Jersey casino town. Ivana's investment paid off, and she became one of the first women in the United States to oversee a major casino resort.

Donald Trump purchased the nearly finished Atlantic City Hilton for $325 million in 1985, just a year after the opening of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino on the Boardwalk. Ivana was instrumental in the operation of Trump's Castle Casino Hotel, later Trump Marina, and now the Golden Nugget. She rose to the position of CEO, becoming one of the first female leaders in the male-dominated casino industry.

Former colleagues recall Ivana's tenure as CEO of Trump's Castle with fondness. The director of hotel operations at the time, Harry Hurley, described her as demanding but driven by a desire to make the property opulent and provide first-rate service. Colleagues held her in high regard, always referring to her as Mrs. Trump.

Tom Cantone, senior vice president of entertainment, marketing, and advertising for Trump's casinos in the 1980s, believes Ivana was the first woman to oversee a major casino in the United States. He praised her leadership and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with her at Trump's Castle.

Ivana divorced Trump following his publicized affair with Marla Maples. Donald Trump's "cruel and inhuman treatment" was cited by a New York judge in granting Ivana's divorce request. Ivana also appeared in the 1996 film First Wives Club, and famously advised women who were dumbed by their husbands for other women, "Don't get mad. Get everything."

Ivana's death in 2022 left a void in the Trump family. Ivana's contributions to the Trump Organization are critical, particularly in projects such as Trump Tower and the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort, reported Reuters. Despite her divorce from Donald Trump in 1992, she remained active in the family business, managing the Plaza Hotel and supporting her ex-husband's political endeavors, including his 2016 presidential campaign.

