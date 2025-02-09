Here’s a List of Products Hollywood A-Listers Used to Get Grammy Red Carpet Ready Earlier This Week

The 2025 Grammys red carpet was filled with remarkable high-fashion looks from everyone in attendance. The fashion game of the celebrities attending that night screamed luxury.

Fans could not stop praising the attendees for their well-curated looks. Hawk-eyed fans noted every detail in celeb looks from the hairstyles to the makeup. If you are one of the fans who was wondering exactly what products stars used to achieve the perfect looks, fear not we have the details. Here’s a list of products the stars used, some even under $10 to look red-carpet-ready.

E.l.f. No Budge Retractable Eyeliner

Cynthia Erivo went for a non-dramatic eye for her Grammy look while letting her metallic outfit shine. The Wicked actress went for a mocha-inspired eye look which Joanna Simkin created for the red carpet.

The Elf No Budge Retractable Eyeliner played a major role in making Erivo’s eyes stand out. The celebrity make-up artist ditched the black liner for the look while opting for a brown liner.

CoverGirl Eye Enhancer 4-Kit Eyeshadow

Kelsey Ballerini used the Eye Enhancer 4-Kit Eyeshadow to achieve the perfect soft glam look. The country star’s makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan, relied on soft pinks and nudes to get the perfect look.

A dazzling Kelsea Ballerini in Tamara Ralph and a cameo by Chase Stokes on the 2025 #GRAMMYs red carpet. We love their friendship#GlaziaNow #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/RoKT669EoF — GLAZIA (@Glaziang) February 2, 2025

“Plumped glossy lips, sculpted cheeks and lifted lashes—yeah sure, okay,” Deenihan wrote about the look on social media.

Elf has always been the internet’s go-to dupe when it comes to high-end products.

Maybelline Stay Teddy Lip Tint

Miley Cyrus went for the internet-approved Teddy Lip Tint by Maybelline on the Grammy’s red carpet. Celebrity make-up artist James Kaliardos revealed that he used the super affordable tint at the base of her lips.

The Wrecking Ball singer’s haircut was the other talked-about topic that night. Miley sported a new hairstyle that the internet described as the “jellyfish” haircut.

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Concealer

Olivia Rodrigo went for a makeup look that Vogue described as the “classic glam.” The singer donned a black Versace gown that she paired with a black cat eyeliner.

Olivia’s make-up artist, Melissa Hernandez shared that they were going for an “effortless 90s cool-girl energy” vibe while coming up with the look. The base played a major role in the effortless look.

WHEN SHE’S THE MOST BEAUTIFUL GIRL YOU’VE EVER SEEN 🖤 Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo exudes elegance and confidence in a stunning halter-neckline black gown during the 67th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California on Monday.#GRAMMYs #oliviarodrigo #AwardsSeason pic.twitter.com/IA5HrJ365Q — HUB WORLD 🌷🌺 (@prothotslife) February 4, 2025

The artist used Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Concealer to achieve a “polished” and “minimal” look. They also used Lancôme’s Tonique Confort Toner and Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation to get the seamless base.

Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray

Doechii made waves in ways more than one at the 2025 Grammys night. The star was praised by tonnes for winning the best rap album. The star’s make-up look was just as appreciated that night. Some even dubbed it as one of the best that night.

Doechii opted for a smokey eye that highlighted her eyes. Dee Carrion used several products from Urban Decay’s line to achieve the perfect night look. The look stood the test of time and stayed intact through the night with the help of Urban Decay all-nighter waterproof makeup setting spray.

Curel Japanese Makeup Cleansing Gel

Chrissy Teigen is someone who understands that what you put on your skin before is just as important as the make-up products themselves. The star’s makeup artist Kristine Studden used the Curel Japanese makeup cleansing gel along with the Deep Moisture Spray from the same brand.

Aquaphor Ointment Body Spray

Sabrina Carpenter stunned on Grammys night in a blue JW Anderson gown. The star decided to put her hair up in a loose bun with curls framing her face. The singer’s make-up artist Carolina Gonzalez, created the perfect soft glam look to compliment her elegant gown for the night.

Sabrina sported rosy cheeks and a nude lip to go with it. What stood out though was Sabrina’s glistening skin in the sleeveless gown. Carolina revealed that the star used the Aquaphor body spray for the look.

Ilia Base Face Milk Moisturizer

Ilia products played an important role in singer Clario’s makeup look. Makeup artist Amber Dreadon used Ilia’s Base Milk to prep the star’s skin. She also paired it with the brand’s famous skin rewind complexion stick to give a seamless finish to the look.

John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème

Charlie XCX went for a very minimal make-up look and let her hair stand out. The singer flaunted her stunning curls on the 2025 Grammy red carpet. Her hairstylist Bryce Scarlett revealed the secret behind the star’s perfect curls to be the John Frieda frizz ease secret weapon touch-up crème.

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil

The people on the internet have put their faith in Olaplex and Willow Smith seems to be one of them. The No. 7 Bonding Oil from the brand is a fan favourite and widely famous.

Spotted: #WillowSmith kicking off the #Grammys red carpet in this stunning look ✨ Stay tuned for all the best beauty moments from one of music’s biggest nights 🎶 Images via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/7f7No8sriG — Allure (@Allure_magazine) February 2, 2025

The singer’s hairstylist Vernon Francois shared how he used the bonding oil to achieve the look for the night. Willow showed up on the red carpet in a custom Fleur du Mal outfit and a middle-part Afro.

Amika Superfruit Star Lightweight Hair Styling Oil

Chappell Roan brought the drama to the 2025 Grammys red carpet. The Pink Pony Club singer wore a gown that featured Edgar Degas’s ballerinas. The haute couture gown was pulled from the archives of Jean Paul Gaultier.

She paired it with a vibrant eyeshadow look that is the singer’s signature. Roan let her hair down in loose curls for the look. Her hairstylist Dom Forletta later revealed that they used Hair Styling Oil from Amika to achieve the look.