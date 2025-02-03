Grammys 2025 Fashion Fails—7 Outfits That Should’ve Stayed Off the Red Carpet

The biggest night in music is finally here. The 67th annual Grammy Awards brought together the who’s who of the industry to celebrate their work and award the best of the best. However, Grammys aren’t just about music. They have always been a great platform for artists to experiment with their outfits.

Grammys 2025, held in Los Angeles on February 2, witnessed celebrities gracing the red carpet in gorgeous and, in some cases, quirky outfits. While celebs like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga stunned us with their outfit choices, there were some celebrities who failed to hit the mark. Let’s take a look at the worst celebrity outfits at Grammy Awards 2025.

Julia Fox

Julia Fox opted for a bold look and we wish she hadn’t. She wore a small piece of cloth to cover her breasts and a tiny thong beneath a sheer ensemble. She completed her look with a mini black leather jacket and boots. Her yellow gloves added contrast to the all-black look.

Julia Fox is an icon and she is the moment! #GRAMMYs 👏 ✨ pic.twitter.com/1pYB9SNz3C — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 3, 2025

Kanye West And Bianca Censori

Celebrities really need to hesitate sometimes. Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, took everyone by surprise with a big stunt at the red carpet. Kanye West chose to go all black and stood expressionless in matching sunglasses, while Bianca Censori took off her fur coat and posed n*ked in sheer piece of cloth for the paparazzi. The couple didn’t win us with their outfit and definitely didn’t impress us by removing it.

Jaden Smith

Willow Smith looked like a project of second grader. In an attempt to be a head turner at the event, the 26-year-old rapper wore a headpiece that we are sure was quite uncomfortable to carry. The vampire castle-style headpiece from Abodi is priced at $4,500. Moreover, the twist in classic Louis Vuitton tuxedo also didn’t sit well with us. The oversized arms and nipped-in waist certainly stole away his opportunity to look sharp.

Jaden Smith solved the housing crisis in LA pic.twitter.com/Su3KCIA6yp — Sara Weinshenk (@princessshenk) February 3, 2025

Drew Afualo

TikTok star and podcaster Drew Afualo chose a pink and grey gown for the big night. Firstly, the colors of her outfit didn’t go well with each other. Secondly, the outfit seemed to be poorly cut out, giving a very odd finishing. Even the triangular clasp on her waist appeared like the work of an amateur. Afualo should have instead worn one of the dresses from her own wardrobe.

Lakecia Benjamin

Didn’t Lakecia Benjamin get the memo? If yes, then why did she dress up like it was a Comic-con? Donning a superhero-inspired look, the New York based saxophonist was seen in an entirely golden ensemble which includes a spandex one-piece, golden boots, and a matching shimmering cape.

Poppy

Bloodmoney fame Poppy’s outfit definitely caught our attention, but not because it looked great. Her red jacket looked like a raincoat and the tulle skirt beneath it gave her a very juvenile look.

📸 pre Grammy pics w Poppy taken by me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aGuNQUI35Q — ana (@anamassard) February 3, 2025

Sierra Ferrell

Sierra Ferrell never walks away with disappointment from Grammys. Last year, she won it big for Trail of Flowers. At the 2025 Grammy Awards a well, she took home several awards. However, it’s her outfit that didn’t quite hit the mark. Dressed in a pearl-covered ball gown, a matching headgear and scepter, Ferrell aimed for a fairy look but it didn’t quite fit well with the vibe of the night.

Grammy Awards 2025 is available to stream on Paramount+.