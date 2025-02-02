Kanye West and Bianca Censori KICKED OUT of the Grammys—Here’s Why

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are making more than a few eyebrows raise after their Grammy appearance. The rapper’s wife started a debate online after she was photographed in a sheer dress. A report also suggested that the couple was escorted out of the venue.

This incident comes after reports suggested that Bianca Censori and Kanye’s marriage is in trouble. The rapper has been working on his album Bully while spending his time in Japan. Censori who accompanied him there has now given him an ultimatum.

A source spoke to In Touch while revealing that Bianca“ demanded they get a home base.” The insider also revealed that the star’s wife wishes to reside in LA, the city she “loves” and where her friends are.

The report also suggested that the model has been feeling “lonely” in Tokyo. Bianca has “has not been happy” with the rapper’s behaviour while he is trying to “fix things.”

The couple recently made headlines for their appearance at the Grammy. Bianca Censori is no stranger to high fashion, the model has donned more than a few bold outfits in the past. The 30-year-old walked the red carpet in a sheer mini-dress, which she paired with a black fur coat.

Censori ditched all accessories and jewellery for the look. She opted for a slick back bun to complete the look. Entertainment Tonight initially reported that the couple was escorted out after they showed up uninvited to the Grammys. The outlet deleted the post soon after indicating the fact that the report might have been false.

kanye west and bianca censori at the 2025 grammys

https://t.co/6jjWXndsvs — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 2, 2025

Kanye who was nominated for the Best Rap Song went for a monochromatic for the night. The star wore a pair of black trousers and paired it with a simple black T-shirt. He accessorised it with a diamond chain and a pair of sunglasses. The rapper’s song Carnival which he collaborated on with Ty Dolla $ign was nominated.

Netizens had much to say about Bianca’s choice of outfit. One commented, “Wtf is this… so we all gonna be walking around naked now cause i damn sure will not!!!!” Another user questioned in the comments section“ How is this not indecent exposure.”

Several people noted that the model did not look “happy” and seemed visibly “uncomfortable.” A netizen wrote, “She. Does. Not. Look. Happy.” A second chimed in while agreeing, “SHE WAS MAD UNCOMFORTABLE.”

A few users also started questioning if Censori was forced to wear the outfit that she did. “Was she forced to do this? She does not look like a consenting adult. Look at her eyes,” one questioned.

Okay can someone tell me how this isn’t illegal? If I did that I’d be in jail so damn fast. — Scoriox $LIZ 🌿🔥 ♊️ (@kingscoriox) February 2, 2025

People in the comments also expressed their outrage for “making” his wife wear the sheer dress. “Kanye out his mind,” one commented. “Wtf is wrong with this woman? And Kanye,” another asked.

The negative comments did not stop some of the fans from giving props to the model for her bold choice. “Damnnn peak fashion design,” one user wrote. Another wrote, “Their couple looks insanely succinct and beautiful.”

The rapper initially surprised his fans after he married Censori in an intimate ceremony in 2023 as reported by TMZ. Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s divorce had just been finalised when the news broke. In January 2023, Bianca’s sister Angelina Censori spoke to the Herald Sun and confirmed that the couple were married.