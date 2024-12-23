Bianca Censori Might End Things With Kanye West, Model Reportedly Unhappy

Kanye West is known for his eccentric lifestyle, be it with his locales for recordings or whimsical appearances. His unpredictable nature and practices have often made people close to him feel uneasy and, at times, unpleasant as well. By the looks of it, he has managed to do so once again. The Famous hitmaker has been in Tokyo for a while now with partner Bianca Censori, and this seems to have affected her.

Rumored to be working on his upcoming album Bully, pictures and videos of the couple have been making the rounds on the internet for the last few weeks. However, their time in Japan hasn’t really been all sunshine and rainbows. The status of their relationship is quite in contrast to the vibrancy of the social media posts.

Speaking to In Touch, a source revealed that Kanye West’s relationship with Bianca Censori has been on thin ice and that she has “demanded they get a homebase.” According to the source, all the constant running around has rubbed the Australian model the wrong way.

The insider went on to chime in on the situation, saying that “L.A. is where she wants to be.” As per the source, Censori “loves” the city and “has a huge network of friends there.” The model felt “very lonely” residing in Tokyo with Kanye West.

Furthermore, the source revealed that Kanye West kept assuring her of their return to Los Angeles, telling her that they’d only be in Tokyo for another week whenever the topic was broached. He would “promise they were leaving” and would go back on it soon after. This upset Censori, who “complained to friends” that she felt as though she was being held hostage.

The source remarked that Censori “has not been happy” with Kanye West owing to his unreliable behavior and that the artist is “scrambling to fix things.” Additionally, they opined on West’s recent $35 million house purchase in Los Angeles, claiming that “he’s 100 percent doing it for Bianca.” They added that “spending this kind of money on a house was not in his plan.”

The 11-bedroom property was purchased in November and was considered by many as a last-ditch effort by Kanye West to ensure that Censori wouldn’t end things with him. The model was reportedly extremely frustrated with Kanye because of his unending travel schedule and uncertainty regarding stability in their relationship.

However, the insider closed their note on a rather ominous note, seemingly on the fence about Kanye West sticking to his word. They further added that “chances are high” that Censori might walk out on West “if he goes back on it” as her “saint”- like patience is not “endless.”