Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori’s Tragic Life Details Revealed

Veteran rapper Kanye West (better known as Ye) and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, popularly known as “Kimye,” were once the most tabloid-worthy couple. The duo’s relationship has been an eye-grabbing rollercoaster ride, making them important figures of pop culture today. After meeting through a mutual connection in the early 2000s, the famous couple went on to date, marry, and welcome four children. Before this, the SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian was in a 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries.

The couple, who are parents to North West (2013), Saint West (2015), Chicago West (2018), and Psalm West (2019), split after a series of ups and downs in their marriage and ultimately finalized their divorce in November 2022, marking an end to their decade-long union. While Kim decided to explore the single space, Kanye West found love again with model and alleged Kardashian lookalike Bianca Censori, whom the “Heartless” rapper married in a secret ceremony in 2022.

Since the duo tied the knot, Bianca Censori remained quite mysterious in front of the media, which led to several questions from netizens. While the model seems to have gone through several transformations, not much is known about Kanye West’s wife. While we remain as curious as you are, let’s take a minute and find out more about Bianca Censori.

As per the outlet Nicki Swift, Bianca Censori has quite a bit of a troubled past, especially regarding her family. For instance, Censori’s father, Elia ‘Leo’ Censori, an Italian native who immigrated to Australia in the 1960s, was associated with several aspects of organized crime, including an alleged arrest for heroin possession, gun-related crimes, and illegal gambling scenes in 1982. Upon his release, his former wife, Faye Glascott, alleged that Leo could not quit his life of crime. Later, he married Bianca’s mother, Alexandra Censori, who exposed his story to a news publication.

Interestingly, while Leo was serving his jail sentence, Leo’s brother, Eris Censori, was on death row. This youngster happened to be a notorious gangster who was charged with murdering a waiter. According to the Herald Sun, Eris killed a waiter in Australia in 1984. Additionally, Eris Censori was released under the condition of being permanently on parole in 1999. In 2015, he tried to get rid of it. Furthermore, Bianca’s other brother, Edmondo Censori, has also been convicted of several crimes in Victoria, Australia. These crimes include casual theft and public assault of a police officer.

Subsequently, Kanye West and Bianca were also caught in legal trouble upon being spotted engaging in an intimate act in public in Venice. While the duo handled the situation in the blink of an eye, The Daily Mail reported that the cops in Venice charged the couple over alleged “acts contrary to public decency.”

In several other instances, such as in April 2024, Bianca Censori and Kanye West were partying at the Chateau Marmon, and another person allegedly touched Censori in an inappropriate manner, which caused Kanye West to take things further by punching the suspect in the face. The situation was quite out of control and the rapper’s team stated the same to The Hollywood Reporter.

With Bianca Censori’s troubled history of legal battles within the family and Kanye West’s controversial image in the media, things do not seem very positive when it comes to the future of their relationship; however, only time can tell the nature of things between the couple.