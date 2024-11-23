Experts Once Predicted Kanye West and Bianca Censori Have 'No Future' Together: "His Only Focus Is..."

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been sparking divorce rumors for quite some time now. The controversial rapper, who secretly tied the knot with the Australian architect barely two months after his divorce from ex Kim Kardashian, had been reportedly facing trouble in his paradise. As such, some sources cited in 2023 that Censori has been 'distancing' herself from him.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West are seen upon arrival at Narita International Airport on June 09, 2024, in Narita, Japan. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jun Sato)

An expert told The Sun that the usually inseparable couple 'took a break' from each other in 2023. Apparently, her family back in Australia aren't a big fan of Ye and are asking Censori to leave him for they find him controlling. The architect's parents grew even more concerned after they saw her adopting a bizarre lifestyle, eating habits, and attire.

So to keep their concerns in mind, Censori reportedly distanced herself from Ye as a source revealed, "Kanye said they've been taking a breather since mid-October and his only focus right now is the music. He's really keen to get this new record out with Ty Dollar $ign." Meanwhile, the insider admitted that the rapper is a very difficult person to 'be around and work for' and Censori has been patiently dealing with him. "She's been all about Ye," said the source.

Soon after the couple debuted in the media, their outlandish fashion appearances caused a stir. Though Ye had been seemingly handling it well, the negative press reportedly took a toll on Censori, leading to the brief time apart. However, the insider also clarified that "she may go back to him for the album launch. She loves the lifestyle," but she had to also cater to her family's concerns.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman also opened up about the future of Bianca and Kanye's relationship. She carried out a Tarot reading and said: "Tarot doesn't see a future for the stylish couple".

Though Censori returned to Ye to support him for his new album Vultures launch, earlier this year, some reports that circulated have claimed they may have split already. TMZ claimed that the Praise God rapper and his 29-year-old wife are possibly 'heading for divorce.' Multiple sources close to the couple claimed that the pair hit a rough patch following which the architect is living with her family in Australia.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly split up weeks ago and are now getting a divorce according to TMZ 👀 pic.twitter.com/pvwg3jrNpJ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 7, 2024

The couple had reportedly been telling their friends that Ye had been planning to live in Tokyo and divorce Censori. However, another source told Daily Mail that the couple 'tricked' their loved ones with the separation news. Hours later after the reported split news went public, Censori and Ye were spotted indulging in some PDA in Tokyo, which left her family 'confused.'

"Her parents are shocked by what they're seeing – they feel tricked because Bianca told them she was getting ready to leave," one source told the outlet. "They can't understand what is happening and feel that she is being controlled." A second insider reiterated that Censori's family is bewildered because one of her sisters who spent in LA saw "firsthand how dysfunctional Bianca’s marriage is."One moment she told her family that she 'couldn't take it anymore,' and the next she was cozying up with Ye. "Her story keeps changing and no one knows what will come next," the insider asserted, adding that if she's playing this game because of Ye, "It is scary."