Kanye West and Bianca Censori Reportedly Headed for Divorce After Already Splitting Weeks Ago

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are heading for divorce nearly two years after being in a whirlwind marriage; the two hit it off after chatting privately on social media and discreetly tied the knot in January 2023. Sources have confirmed to TMZ that the pair have begun informing their loved ones of their purported breakup weeks ago, during which time they have been living apart. Subsequently, the Yeezy architect returned to her Australian family, and West has been observed socializing in Japan.

No information has been released regarding the reason behind the divorce or who ended the relationship, but the Donda rapper has apparently been telling those close to him that he intends to live in Tokyo and divorce Bianca. According to Page Six, two weeks after being last spotted in Tokyo with his spouse, West enjoyed a solo night at a Jamaican eatery. The Bound 2 rapper was wearing an all-white ensemble when he visited Good Wood Terrace to have some jerk chicken. West is said to have eaten at the restaurant twice in one day and autographed the wall because he was so taken by the meal.

TMZ reports that Kanye West & Bianca Censori are getting a divorce, and that Kanye plans on living in Tokyo.



“we're told Ye has been telling people close to him he plans to live in Tokyo ... and divorce Bianca.” pic.twitter.com/Lt03YE76sL — Pop Flop (@PopFlopHQ) October 7, 2024

West was also recently photographed savoring a luxurious meal with rapper Baby Keem at NIGO's restaurant Curry Up in Tokyo. As per Elle, Ye first approached Censori via DMs in late 2020. “Ye slid into her DMs, found her on Instagram, and said, ‘Come work for me,'” Censori's University friends revealed during an Australian program called Ben, Liam & Belle. They added that she soon left college and relocated to Los Angeles to work for Yeezy.

Word is that Bianca Censori left Kanye West weeks ago and moved back to Australia and wants a divorce.pic.twitter.com/ZYnTw0QlEk — Dr Love❤️🩺 (@Drweloveu) October 8, 2024

Trouble in their marriage started brewing after Censori's explicit outings with West, her friends and family intervened and requested the former model to cut ties with her husband. “Her friends let her know exactly how they feel, and they told her that she needs to wake the f—k up,” a source told the Daily Mail back then. “She knows that she has shut out those close to her, and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage,” the source continued, adding that Censori has been 'aware of Kanye’s controlling ways' and 'starting to see things from an outside perspective.'

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are getting divorced?? thats 2 divorces in just 3 years!!! — alh. DâmiSZN💸🧸 (@Unusual_Dami) October 8, 2024

A source also alleged that it was 'hard for them to break apart for the week, but there was no other option really.' “Bianca is stuck, and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kanye has put up [around her],” a source said.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Lyvans Boolaky

“Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.” According to the source, West persuaded Censori that they were 'royal,' which allowed him to brainwash and control her. As a result, she had 'no mind of her own anymore.'