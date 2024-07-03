Bianca Censori Denies 'Abhorrent' Allegations of Sending P-rn to Yeezy Employees

Bianca Censori, 29, Kanye West’s current partner, flew under the radar before she started dating the controversial rapper. However, those days are behind her as she continues to make headlines much like West. This time around, she got the rumor mills running over allegations claiming she shared links to sexually explicit videos with Yeezy employees, including minors, during the development of West’s upcoming porn app, YZYVSN. These workers were allegedly instructed to sign NDAs or face termination without pay while minors were required to agree to 'volunteer' agreements. The former architect's team, however, has vehemently denied these accusations, as reported by Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By The Hollywood Curtain

West's former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, gave a statement. It read, “I’ve been authorized by Bianca to stress that any allegation that she showed or caused to be shown any pornographic material to minors is offensive, disgusting, abhorrent and categorically and wholly false." He strongly criticized the person making the shocking claims, deeming their 'repulsive pack of lies' as 'tragic, desperate, [and] attention-seeking.' Yiannopoulos asserted that the rumors were based on the 'most tragic and thirsty lie imaginable.'

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, slams ‘abhorrent’ claims she sent porn to Yeezy staffer: ‘Most tragic and thirsty lie imaginable’ pic.twitter.com/wtolelLPV5 — What's Da Bizness (@whatsdabizness) July 2, 2024

The statement further stated, “All I’ve done since is try to get these app developers paid, as voluminous correspondence demonstrates.” The British commentator assured that there were no instances of minors working illegally. He quipped, “The only minors being taken advantage of are the poor suckers roped into this lawsuit, who have no idea what a pack of lies their names have been attached to."

Why the hell are minors working for him? — Silly Wabbit (@WeWeSucks) July 1, 2024

Interestingly, Censori wasn't even named in the federal lawsuit. The incident was, instead, cited as an illustration of the purported issues within the work environment. The lawsuit, which named Ye and his former chief of staff as defendants, read, “No guardrails were put in place to prevent the underage YZYVSN workers from working on Yeezy P-rn, or to prevent them from being exposed to and being forced to view pornography to perform their work." The lawsuit additionally alleges that Yiannopoulos reportedly referred to certain employees as 'new slaves.' In response, Yiannopoulos dismissed the lawsuit as a 'joke'.

Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned from being Kanye's Chief of Staff because of 'YZY Porn'



"I cannot be complicit in the production or dissemination of pornographic films and literature, for moral and religious reasons, but also because such material and the kind of people… pic.twitter.com/feTybMvAaO — SOUND (@itsavibe) May 15, 2024

As reported by The Independent, he said, “I’ll eviscerate the complaint line by line tomorrow on camera, including his bonkers racism claims. Truly, it’s the most dishonest thing I’ve ever seen filed with a court. (And I’ve worked for billionaires and megastars for a decade.)"

Meanwhile, in May, it was confirmed that Yiannopoulos resigned from Yeezy amidst reports of the Grammy winner's intentions to enter the adult entertainment industry. He said, “I wish Ye every success in the future. I have some concerns about his new team, and hope he proceeds with caution." According to Page Six, Yiannopoulos also outlined his concerns about West's business strategies in his resignation letter.