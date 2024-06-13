Rachel Maddow Calls Trump's Weird 'Shark' Comments 'Incoherent' and 'Pornographically Violent'

Former President Donald Trump always makes some strange remarks that leave people wondering about what he is even trying to say and what the context is. For instance, Trump recently spoke about sharks and batteries and whether it would be worse to be electrocuted or bitten by a shark at one of his rallies. Meanwhile, Rachel Maddow, who hosts The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC and the Podcast Ultra, was discussing the same with Nicolle Wallace on Deadline: White House. Maddow criticized Trump’s latest remarks as she accused him of becoming more incoherent.

As reported by HuffPost, Maddow claimed that Trump also speaks in 'pornographically violent' terms: "And when he's not incoherent, he's speaking in terms that are like pornographically violent when he is trying to rile up his audience." Maddow mockingly added, "The fact that he chose to make this grand digression in landlocked Las Vegas telling all these people about the risk of sharks." She also questioned, "Like, where are the Las Vegas sharks? Are they freshwater sharks? Are they in the fountains in Las Vegas?"

Moving ahead, Maddow said, "The shark-boat thing, to me, I think it has two points of resonance. And one of them is, what the heck is he talking about? This is weird. This doesn't make any sense. He's really, really, frequently incoherent." She continued, "I mean, he speaks in ways that I think would be shocking to a lot of Republican people if they could stand to listen to him longer than they do and if news organizations could responsibly broadcast more."

At the same time, Maddow added, "The Trump shark, sinking, boat, battery, thing was notable because it was complete gibberish. It's not the first time he's done it and contextually, the people in the room had absolutely no idea what he was talking about." For additional context, at a recent rally, Trump mentioned a 'dilemma' that troubles many Americans navigating shark-infested waters in battery-powered boats. As reported by MSNBC, he said, “What would happen if the boat sank from its weight, and you’re in the boat and you have this tremendously powerful battery."

Trump makes NO SENSE whenever he speaks. He tells you he’s smart and then says to inject bleach. Because he didn’t have a teleprompter he talked about sharks and boats. He couldn’t speak intelligently because he can’t! — Sallie Derr (@Derrglassartist) June 10, 2024

Creating an imaginary scenario, Trump asked, "The battery is now underwater and there’s a shark that’s approximately 10 yards over there. Do I get electrocuted if the boat is sinking, water goes over the battery, the boat is sinking? Do I stay on top of the boat and get electrocuted, or do I jump over by the shark and not get electrocuted?” Trump went on to speak about the challenges and practical issues of mandating that boat manufacturers must use only battery-powered engines and added, "You know what I’d do if there was a shark or you get electrocuted, I’ll take electrocution every single time. I’m not getting near the shark. So we’re going to end that.”