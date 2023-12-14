Bianca Censori's Fans Notice Her Drastic Weightloss, Blames Kanye West For Allegedly 'Controlling' Her Food

It's undeniable that Bianca Censori has physically changed drastically after tying the knot with rapper husband Kanye West and becoming famous. The 28-year-old architect was recently spotted on a night out with the Praise God rapper in Miami. She wore a chain dress, revealing her body, which sparked concern among her fans as she looked "skinnier" than ever.

Censori was braless in her mesh-style dress, loosely wrapped around her shoulders with thin strings. She also held an oversized white cat stuffed toy that covered the torso. The architect finished her look with fluffy white sandals and a chain headgear, per The Sun. Meanwhile, Ye was seen in his signature all-black outfit, his sweater draped over his head.

However, this time, the fans didn't spark outrage over their unconventional fashion sense but were concerned over her (Bianca's) ultra-slim body. In a Reddit post, a user wrote, "Ummm……. Hello. 911? I would like to report a..." The social media user flocked to the comment section to share their two cents.

A fan, u/beepbooponyournose, wrote, "She definitely looks much skinnier here." A second fan, u/No_Banana_581, echoed and affirmed, "Her friends said he controls her food." A third Reddit user, u/Beneficial-Address61, agreed, "He gets off on controlling people." Meanwhile, some fans commented on her controversial sense of fashion.

u/acid_woosaid, "Isn't she cold all the time? I could never with my comfy sweats and oversized hoodie, lol." Another fan, u/AnnaFlaxxis, echoed, "I think her body language shows that she's cold all the time." u/kelsnuggets commented, "Ye with literally every inch of skin covered, even a beard, and her in that. It's giving sex-cult vibes."

Others called out West for putting her through it all. u/theexitisontheleft criticized, "I honestly think he hates her. He objectified Kim and used her as a dress-up doll, but this seems so much more degrading and just sheer disdain for her as a person." Another, u/CandidEstablishment0, declared, "I think it's a bizarre kink."

u/MasterDriver8002 said, "It is very degrading. I wish her the best, she's beautiful,l and her body is beautiful. I hope she knows this and knows she has choices. I feel bad for her." Another Reddit fan, u/TwoBrattyCats, agreed, "Because it's most likely a very abusive relationship, and there's a massive power dynamic at play."

The 28-year-old was also recently seen cradling West's 5-year-old daughter, Chicago, during her husband's Vulture album launch. The rapper's other children- 10-year-old North West and 8-year-old Saint. However, the youngest 4-year-old, Psalm, was absent from the event, per Daily Mail.

The wife was present to show support to the husband. However, the Australian, who is renowned for her controversial outfits, kept low-key in a faux-leather black full-length jacket. She added a pop of color in the form of bright red footwear.

