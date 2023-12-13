The reconnection between Bianca Censori and Kanye West has upset her parents, Alexandra and Leo Censori. The elderly couple fears their daughter was only a scapegoat following his split from Kim Kardashian. One month after West officially ended his marriage with the reality star, the mother of his four children, Censori wed him in secret on December 20 of last year. "Bianca’s mother and father find Kanye to be slightly disturbing," a family source told The Daily Mail. "Her parents found it suspicious that he married Bianca one month after his divorce from Kim was finalized. They really didn't want Bianca to be his rebound from such a high-profile marriage," the source added.

Bianca's parents - Alexandra and Leo - live in Australia and have met Kanye once

Kanye reunited with Bianca, 28, after nearly a month apart in Dubai last month

Bianca's father, Leo, and mother, Alexandra, have also been impacted negatively by Kanye's anti-Semitic comments. The rapper has avoided visiting them in their home country of Australia out of concern that his continued provocative actions may result in the denial of his visa. Dvir Abramovich, the head of the Australian Jewish advocacy group Anti-Defamation Commission, demanded that Immigration Minister David Giles deny the Donda rapper admission into the nation following a tirade in which he denied the existence of the Holocaust.

"Australia should not put out the welcome mat and provide a platform to a hatemonger who spews threats against the Jewish community and peddles conspiracy myths about Jewish power, greed, and control," Abramovich said. "Of course, Bianca's parents worry about her jetting all over the world with him, especially when he has gained so many enemies due to his actions," the family source further stated.

However, it seems that Kanye still has the backing of his in-laws, who acknowledge their daughter's deep affection for the Bound 2 rapper. As per the insider's report, Bianca's father, a prominent former mobster, "ultimately thinks that Kanye is an okay guy." "Bianca's dad appreciates Kanye's power and the fact that, despite his immense fame, he puts Bianca's safety before anything else," the source said. "Bianca's mother Alexandra also had plenty of people who told her that she shouldn't marry Leo back in the day because of his reputation and, luckily, she didn't listen. They know that Bianca does love this man and, in the end, that is what is most important to the both of them." On a trip to Tokyo, Japan, with Censori's siblings in July, Kanye had his official first encounter with his in-laws.

Earlier this month, the Australian architect got back together with her husband in Dubai and witnessed him perform his new song, Vultures, with Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign.

Kanye proudly performed the lyrics while introducing his song: 'How can I be anti-Semitic? I just f***ed a Jewish b****.' "She would defend Kanye until the end of time on this," a source said at the time about Censori being protective of West. "She knows that things get taken out of context. She knows that Kanye is not anti-Semitic and he is definitely not racist."

