“Is That Barron Trump?”—Charli XCX’s Performance At Grammys 2025 Leaves Fans Stunned

The 67th annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, February 2, witnessed some jaw-dropping moments. From Beyonce’s big win to Bianca Censori’s bold red carpet walk, the award ceremony definitely gave fans enough to discuss about. And then came Charli XCX, who set the stage on fire with her performance.

She turned up the heat with her live performance on Von Dutch and Guess from her Grammy-winning album, Brat. The Cambridge-born singer and songwriter arrived in a black fur-coat and lingerie. The arena turned into a rave as she sang Von Dutch, the song which bagged Best Dance Pop Recording earlier at night at the Grammys. Closing the night, she performed on Guess which had Billie Eilish grooving in the crowd.

However, what caught the attention of fans was the appearance of a young, handsome man dressed in a formal black suit and matching sunglasses. He clearly stood out among the rest of the dancers, and fans are now comparing him to Barron Trump.

The tall man dressed in a crisp pant-suit and white shirt barely shook a leg and just enjoyed being surrounded by gorgeous female dancers. At one point, he even kissed one of the performers.

Fans are now taking to social media to share their reaction. One X user tweeted, “Is that suppose to be Barron Trump on stage with Charli XCX (laughing emoji).”

Someone else wrote, “During Charli’s performance my dad thought that was Barron.” Another social media comment reads, “The fake Barron Trump was a nice touch. I dunno, it’s okay, I’m old, and nothing about this is new.”

Charli’s Grammy 2025 appearance was special for her fans in many ways. People saw it as a remarkable comeback who was last nominated for Grammy a decade ago for her Iggy Azalea collaboration, Fancy.

It won’t be wrong to say that Charli owned Grammys 2024 with her lit performance and big wins. She was one of the most nominated artists with a total of eight nominations. She went home with three titles – Best Dance Pop Recording (Von Dutch), Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Recording Package.

Meanwhile, Beyonce led the nominations with 11 nods, making a new record. She is now the most nominated artist in the history of Grammys. Her Cowboy Carter won Album of the year while Kendrick Lamar won Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Not Like Us. Sabrina Carpenter bagged Best Pop Solo Performance for her viral song Espresso.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award for Die With A Smile.