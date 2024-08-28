Chappell Roan Bashes ‘Predatory’ Fans Over 'Too Many Nonconsensual' Interactions: 'Don’t Owe You Sh-t'

Rising star Chappell Roan called out disturbing fan behavior in a heartfelt message on Instagram on August 23. Roan, who has recently gained fame, expressed agitation and fear over nonconsensual interactions with fans, urging them to respect her boundaries. She wrote, “For the past 10 years I’ve been going non-stop to build my project and it’s come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries. I want to be an artist for a very very long time. I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions and I just need to lay it out and remind you— women don’t owe you shit. I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child. I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.”

As per People, Roan explained her frustration with her fans expecting a mutual cordial exchange while she is in work mode. She clarified that she didn't owe attention to people who creep her out or those whom she doesn't trust. Moreover, Roan took the opportunity to talk about other women as well. She said, "Women do not owe you a reason why they don’t want to be touched or talked to.” She condemned how people are normalizing 'predatory behavior' and labeling it as 'superfan behavior' just because they know celebrities' work online.

Roan tried to clarify that although she is grateful for the love and success she received, she isn't answerable to anyone about why she chose a certain career or why she wants to be treated in a certain way. Roan has always taken a stand on how important her and her family's privacy is to her. But that's not all; given that here real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, she told her fans, "Don’t call me Kayleigh," as she wants to separate her personal life from her work life and doesn't want to mix both experiences, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Roan has long been overwhelmed with the kind of response she gets while performing or while she's in 'work mode.' She believes that it's not women's responsibility to deal with such 'predatory' behavior, it's the harasser's responsibility to act properly and not make any women uncomfortable with their uncalled activities. She remarked, "She has the right to wear whatever she wants while still deserving peace in this world."

This isn’t the first time Roan has spoken out about feeling uncomfortable with the invasive demeanor of some fans. In a previous interview, she said, “People have started to be freaks — like, [they] follow me and know where my parents live, and where my sister works. All this weird shit. This is the time when a few years ago when I said that if [there were] stalker vibes or my family was in danger, I would quit. And we’re there. We’re there!”