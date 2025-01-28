Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have never been shy about their high-profile friendships, especially when it came to their amazing bond with Barack and Michelle Obama. As one of Hollywood’s favorite power couples, their connection to the former President and First Lady goes beyond just photo ops. It involves a lot more including discussions on parenting and endless laughs.

An unlikely oddity involving their otherwise wholesome bond with the Obamas is the cryptic “Obama thing” comment that Teigen made in an interview.

But before we get to it, here’s a small note highlighting the influence that Barack Obama has had in their life.

Chrissy Teigen once opened up during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she sought baby-naming advice from none other than Barack himself. “I asked President Obama if he liked one of our name choices, and he said he did,” she shared.

She added, “But then I realized I should’ve come up with two names so he could pick one and not feel awkward.” Meanwhile, Legend shared a lighthearted moment with Barack Obama, where they joked about how their wives are adored far more than they are.

But their cozy camaraderie took a sudden turn back in 2015 when Chrissy Teigen casually dropped a bombshell during an Extra interview. She was asked about the most public place they’d had sex. To that question, she answered, “Probably the Obama thing,” without getting into in-depth detailing around it.

Legend quickly clarified it wasn’t the White House though. However, the comment was enough to leave the public buzzing with speculation for years.

In 2016, the couple finally put the rumors to rest. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Legend revealed, “It was at a campaign event that we happened to be at… This was 2008, by the way — let’s not get 10 years of credit.”

Teigen reiterated on The Late Late Show with James Corden that it “wasn’t with the [Obamas]” and “wasn’t even near them.” The infamous “Obama thing” turned out to be nothing more than a brief escapade in a bathroom at the Democratic National Convention, where John Legend had performed.

Even though there was lots of drama surrounding that one comment, their relationship with the Obamas wasn’t ruined. The couple has since dined with Barack and Michelle and even attended Obama’s 60th birthday bash.

John Legend is often vocal about his admiration for the former first family. The admiration is very evident from his statement, “With all this power, with all this grandeur… they’re still really down to Earth and relatable.”

The “Obama thing” may have sparked endless speculation at the time but in reality, it’s just another quirky chapter in Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s ongoing story with America’s most beloved first couple.