Sabrina Carpenter’s Alleged Facial Alterations, Expert And Fan Opinions Collide On The Internet

If we were to say 2024 would be the year of Espresso, no eyebrows would be raised as Sabrina Carpenter had her best musical year yet with the song garnering 1.6 billion streams. Though her next single Please Please Please didn’t reach the same heights, it was a hit in its merit.

In 2024, the Disney star reached new heights of fame and fan following. But with it came unnecessary scrutiny thanks especially to troll accounts. The easiest thing for them to target was her face, speculating about Carpenter having potentially opted for plastic surgeries in the past. Experts on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram didn’t miss a single moment to cash in on her fame speculating a series of surgeries including her nose, cheeks, and lips.

Once the discourse set in, experts came out of the woodwork, giving their opinions on many possibilities. Among those who believe Ms. Carpenter has been tweaking her face is plastic surgeon Dr Gary Linkov. He was among the first ones to make a whole video describing various surgeries he suspects the singer has had.

According to the good doctor, Sabrina may have started with minor touch-ups ever since she was 20 in 2019. He goes on to list various facial features and changes in these features with Sabrina’s picture at the side. He listed nose job and cheek fillers, among other works Sabrina has possibly done.

Though he assures his audience that he has never treated Ms. Carpenter personally in the capacity of her doctor, he could estimate $40,000 worth of surgeries on her face. All this, of course, without her consent or permission and in the name of science. His views and opinions were then picked up by various news agencies such as MSN.Com. The speculation then turned into facts, and the internet ran with it.

Another US-based board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Chip Cole, presented his views on the possibilities of several facial reconstruction surgeries on Sabrina’s face. According to Dr. Cole, Ms. Carpenter also had her eyebrows done.

There has been no response from Ms. Carpenter or her representatives to these speculations, though. The Disney star has chosen to stay silent and concentrate on her music, enjoying the success she has been awarded with after years of hard work. Her fans, however, have come out in support of her, calling it a natural aging process. They have also asked doctors online to stop with their over-the-top analysis of someone they have never treated.

Sabrina is aware that she has a loyal fan following, and their love for her music. Among her massive fan following are Adele and Millie Bobbi Brown.

Adele praises “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter: “As I got into bed last night… I found myself singing, ‘I’m working late, cause I’m a singer.’ […] That song is my jam!”pic.twitter.com/QGA0wRI2fY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 19, 2024

Adele revealed singing Carpenter’s no.1 single, Espresso, when getting ready for bed. This brought out the fan girl in Sabrina, who couldn’t contain her excitement. Neither Adele nor Millie have come out in the open to comment about the conversations surrounding Carpenter’s alleged facial alterations, though.