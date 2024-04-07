Here Are All Seasons of 'Vanderpump Rules' Rated As Best, Worst, and a Bit of Both

Which Season Rules the 'Pump Rules?'

Yes, the "infamous" Scandoval pushed the Vanderpump Rules to unprecedented heights but in the history of the reality world, the Bravo show has emerged as one of the best. It first launched in 2013 and needless to say, has been a wild ride since. Over the past decade, the drama that unfolded between the cast members piqued people's curiosity and it made some seasons more interesting than others. While fans might have their favorites, we ranked the seasons for you.

1. Season 10

The show was boring and repetitive for a long time until the controversial 'Scandoval' happened during season 10 and resurrected the show back to its peak. It was one of the seasons that brought a blend of personal growth, betrayal, and unconventional milestones in the life of the stars. Not to forget the drama that unfolded between "friends-turned-rivals" Ariana Madix, Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss, and Tom Sandoval. While Madix navigated through a heartbreak, Leviss bore the brunt and Sandoval felt remorse.

2. Season 9

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules offered a mixture of good and bad. While the reality show gave a closer look into the lives of the characters, it lacked its usual humor and vibe because some of the leading casts were absent. Figures like Stassi and Kristen were absent from this season, which led to a plot change, and eventually, fans lost interest. The show's foundation from the start has been interpersonal clashes. Somehow, season 9 focused less on its originality.

3. Season 8

Season 8 introduced new faces in the show. Although it's always a risk to bring new characters because of how they would gel with the existing ones, the show picked up (rather slowly) but gradually. While the new cast members added a refreshing twist, it was also among the reasons this season was considered bad as compared to others. Perhaps the viewers weren't accustomed to seeing the new additions hence they rejected the season and the direction it was headed.

4. Season 7

Since the Bravo show was based on drama between cast members and their conflicts, season 7 almost lacked that. Yes, it is a reality show, and the characters are supposed to play more of themselves. However, shows like these are still scripted to an extent and that keeps the viewers hooked to their screens. Unfortunately, this season seemed less scripted which directly meant it lacked the necessary dose of drama and the cast played around their characters making it boring.

5. Season 6

Compared to season 7, season 6 was more fascinating and explosive, to say the least. The plot went back to its original formula- drama, clashes, betrayal, guilt, and more emotionally powerful moments stealing the show. This was what the viewers of Vanderpump Rules were craving for and this season offered it in bulk. The main storyline of this season was Jax cheating on Faith, and the drama that followed kept people on edge. It was indeed among the best-rated season.

6. Season 5

Season 5 could have done better in terms of entertaining the viewers. This season was mainly based on Katie and Tom's wedding and every subplot revolved around their union. This turned the show somewhat boring and repetitive, almost predictable. However, there were some moments of respite for the loyal fans. This season gave some iconic moments like Tequila Katie and the Scheana and Shay divorce. Also, it turned saucy when Tom and Tom kissed and Kristin and Brittany hooked up.

7. Season 4

Although season 4 wasn't the worst, it still lacked some milestone moments which made it difficult for viewers to remember it. While season 5 had the Katie and Tom wedding and season 6 included Jax cheating on Brittany, season 4 somehow lost people's interest. There were interpersonal conflicts but it was more of a female drama like Katie, slut-shaming Lala. Fans called it the worst timeline because of multiple things going on at once, making it hard to keep up.

8. Season 3

Since season 3 was among the first few seasons, it had the necessary drama, energy, and entertainment quotient. The cast was still getting used to being on reality TV, hence they were acting wild which kept the viewers on their toes. One of the iconic moments from season 3 was when Stassi was still the mean girl, acting all crazy, swearing, commentating and throwing her bitchy one-liners. The refreshing new faces and their uninhibited rawness kept the show's viewers hooked.

9. Season 2

Season 2 stole the show many times in the history of Vanderpump Rules so far. Drama, betrayal, confrontation, relationship turmoils, and whatnot, this season offered everything the viewers demanded at the end of the day. In season 2, Kristen and Jax admitted to sleeping together, and it led to broken friendships, and cheating scandals while the cast served new drama almost every week. Naturally, the cast was still new to the whole setup, but that's what kept the viewers engaged.

10. Season 1

Of course, season 1 was Vanderpump Rules inception and for this reason, it gets the benefit of the doubt. The cast members were getting accustomed to the show, the plot was gaining momentum slowly but steadily. The relationships had already been built before they entered the show which meant the drama was present right from the start. The audience knew what to expect from the characters because of their messy selves and larger-than-life personalities, laying the reality show's best foundation.