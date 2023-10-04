The reality star Kim Kardashian broke many hearts when she tied the knot with basketball player Kris Humphries. However, she was mindful of one man, her ex-husband Kanye West. Her notorious 72-day romance hurt the American rapper, who was head over heels "in love" with Kim.

Kim's wedding ring brought immense pain to West, so she knowingly tried to shield it from him. During an interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3, the Hulu star recalled the "heartbroken" face of the rapper while she said "I Do" to Humphries. A realization hit her that she screwed up big time.

"You know, I f**ked up," admitted Kim." And went a different direction and realized that I f**ked up pretty soon," while talking about her marriage to the 38-year-old player in 2011. However, she rebounded pretty quickly, 72 days, to be precise, and filed for divorce from Humphries.

The fashion mogul recounted, "What was crazy was -- I've never told this story before -- so I'm presenting an award... and Kanye was nominated." She explained. "So I see him backstage. We ended up both at the Soho House, and he sat at my table, and I had my big ring on because I was married."

"So, I'm talking with my ring, and I talk with my hands a lot, so I'm talking, and I just see him looking at my ring, and his face would just like get heartbroken. So I sat on my hand for the rest of the dinner and spoke like this, with one hand," added Kim. The reality maven knew West was in love with her.

"I caught on to that, yeah. You know, we look back now, and I guess him [West] and his best friend had a convo, and he was like, 'Dude, like, we're at a restaurant together. She just got married two weeks ago,'" Kim expounded. After that episode, the 42-year-old understood she made a mistake by marrying the NBA star.

"Nothing went down, nothing happened, but then I went to New York and started filming, and I was like, 'You're right, I'm miserable. I made the wrong decision,'" concluded Kim. Soon after she divorced Humphries, the reality star began officially dating West in 2012. After two years of courtship, the duo tied the knot in 2014.

Kim spoke more about her brief marriage with Humphries on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The Kardashians star revealed that she had a premonition her marriage with the NBA player wouldn't last during their honeymoon.

"At the time, I just thought, 'Holy sh*t, I'm 30 years old -- I better get this together. I better get married,'" she admitted. "I think a lot of girls do go through that, where they freak out thinking they're getting old and all their friends are having kids. So, it was more of that situation. But I knew on the honeymoon it wasn't going to work."

