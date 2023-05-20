Kim Kardashian Fans Detect 'Clue' of Possible Romance With Tom Brady From the Single Athlete's New Post

Kim Kardashian fans are feeling hyped about a possible link-up between Tom Brady and the mother of four after viewing the newly single athlete's Instagram post recently. They have been eagerly awaiting the confirmation of the dating rumors that have been swirling ever since the duo started spending time with each other, reports The U.S. Sun.

The famous American football quarterback recently attended an event hosted by the CEO of Fanatics, Michael Rubin, which was also graced by other budding quarterbacks representing their respective teams. Brady posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram which is pinned on his profile. In the first slide of the carousel, he appears to be standing beside CEO Rubin himself who was wearing a chic black hoodie with a matching pair of pants and casual laced sneakers. Brady looked as handsome and went with a grey aesthetic, wearing a grey pullover with matching pants and a white collared shirt that complimented his white sneakers perfectly and styled his arm with a sleek black watch. The frame also included other close colleagues from the field, and surprisingly, Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's ex-partner.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Todd Kirkland

In the caption of his post, Brady expressed his gratitude for being invited to the said lunch which focused on fellow athletes coming together to discuss professional growth in the field and being the best version of themselves. While Scott may seem out of place in this American Football luncheon, Brady explained that he enjoyed listening to Scott talk about the hustle that continues to go into his position as a rather accomplished musician with an incredibly gifted talent.

Fans caught on to the surprising appearance of the rapper Travis Scott who was once romantically involved with Kim's sister Kylie Jenner and even welcomed two children together before parting ways. The comment section was flooded with questions such as "Why Travis Scott just in the middle?" Another commenter quipped, "random a** collab," while another one agreed, saying, "Travis Scott being there is so random." The Sicko Mood rapper donned baggy jeans, a white printed top, and a jacket with a carefree smile throughout. Other fans attempted to connect the dots and discussed the bizarre scenario of Scott being there, with many suggesting that this could be Kim pulling strings behind the scenes for her possible new beau, Brady.

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady have reportedly been interacting with each other frequently over the last few weeks, catching up over a meal. The beauty mogul is seemingly looking for a new vacation home and has been consulting with Brady regarding the same. However, sources from Style Caster reveal that the two, although good friends, aren't dating each other. The news outlet quotes an Entertainment Weekly source, who reportedly said, “Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating.”