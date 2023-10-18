Amy Slaton of 1000-Lb. Sisters has returned to the spotlight, this time in Atlanta, as she juggles the responsibilities of filming the show's upcoming season and caring for her two young sons. Amy can be seen smoking and vaping in exclusive images obtained by The Sun, reigniting fears about her smoking habits. Let's look into Amy's recent Atlanta adventure and the ongoing discussion over her lifestyle choices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

Also Read: ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Was an Average Weight Until This Life-Changing Event

Amy, the 35-year-old star of 1000-Lb. Sisters, was recently in Midtown Atlanta filming a promotional video for Season Five of the show. These rare photographs show her taking a break from her schedule to indulge in smoking and vaping. The noteworthy component of this occurrence is the presence of Amy's two young children, Gage (two) and Glenn (one). Tammy Slaton, her sister, confirmed the family's presence in Atlanta by posting a TikTok video of the boys having fun in roller chairs.

Gage wanted to hold glenn. My heart full tonight... pic.twitter.com/JIoPlkwJqO — Amy Halterman (@halterman_amy) July 22, 2022

Amy was filmed standing outside her hotel for a smoke. She was dressed comfortably in sweatpants, holding a cigarette in one hand and taking draws from a vape in the other. She went back inside the hotel after about five minutes. Amy's lifestyle choices, particularly her smoking habits, have long been a source of contention and concern among fans. In June, a photo of Amy smoking a cigarette while filming in Florida went viral on the internet, provoking criticism from followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

Also Read: ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton Imitates Barbie, Adopts a Hard-Rock Aesthetic in New Video

On an online forum, one fan shared their concern, writing, "Amy really needs to stop smoking for her kids, if for no other reason." "I am disappointed to see Amy smoking," said another. According to a third concerned fan, "Smoking anything is bad for you no matter what." This isn't the first time Amy's smoking habits have been called into question. She was photographed holding a cigarette outside her $76,000 Kentucky house in March. Fans were quick to notice, prompting comments asking her to give up this dangerous practice. "Ugh, don't smoke!" cried one user.

#1000LbSisters star Amy Slaton spoke about the lifestyle changes she is making amid her pregnancy with baby No. 2, including "trying to cut down" on cigarettes.https://t.co/53h7nGY1mV — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) February 10, 2022

Also Read: Reality Star Amy Slaton Under Fire for Video of 9-Month-Old Son Crawling on Cluttered, Filthy Floor

Amy has been open about her ongoing battle with smoking. She informed The Sun previously that she used to smoke a pack of cigarettes per day, or around 20 smokes, but has managed to cut back to about five per day, showing her commitment to cut back. She admitted that she continued to smoke while pregnant with her eldest son, Gage, despite efforts to quit.

Despite the difficulties she has in managing her weight and health, Amy stressed her efforts to make healthier choices while pregnant, saying, "I'm not drinking alcohol." Amy's journey on TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters have been distinguished by a long history of health difficulties, including high blood pressure, diabetes, and asthma, all of which have been chronicled. Her honesty about her challenges and efforts to make positive adjustments has won the hearts of her fans.

More from Inquisitr

When a Scared Amy Slaton of '1000 lb Sisters' Said Her Son 'Eats More Than Her': "I Don't Want Him to Get Fat"

When ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Discovered She Was Pregnant After Being Constipated