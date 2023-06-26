'1000-lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Slammed for Smoking After Drastic Weight Loss: "Amy Needs To Stop"

Fans are calling out Amy Slaton, one of the stars of 1000-lb. Sisters, for smoking cigarettes following her significant weight loss. Currently, Amy is on vacation in Florida with her sister, Tammy Slaton.

According to The U.S. Sun, new pictures of the sisters on vacation surfaced online. The first photo depicted Tammy, aged 36, seated in a wheelchair at an airport, engrossed in her phone. The second snapshot showcased both Tammy and Amy enjoying a boat ride, happily posing with one of Amy's young children. However, it was the third photo, featuring Amy smoking a cigarette outdoors, that drew the most criticism. Fans expressed their shock and disapproval in a Reddit chat room.

"Amy really needs to stop smoking for her kids if for no other reason," one person said. Another added, "I am disappointed to see Amy smoking. Being overweight is hard enough on the body but smoking is just an added layer. I hope she can quit." A third person stated, "Smoking anything is bad for you no matter what." A Reddit user said, "Amy will never change," while one user noted, "Hate to see a cigarette in her hand." One fan urged, "Amy needs to stop smoking. She doesn't smoke in camera but she has that heavy-duty smoker's laugh. She's still obese and not good to smoke like that not to mention around the babies."

The U.S. Sun reports that this isn't the first instance where Amy faced criticism for smoking. Back in March, Amy, who is 35 years old, was photographed outside her $76,000 Kentucky home with a cigarette in her hand. Despite her efforts to conceal the cigarette by keeping it close to her side and mostly out of the frame, observant fans were still able to notice it. They took the opportunity to encourage the star of 1000-lb. Sisters to quit the unhealthy habit.

One fan wrote in the comments, "Ugh don’t smoke! I lost my mother to cigarettes. Don’t put your children through that! They need you." Another concerned person added, "Smoking is a slow killer she needs to stop!" A few fans took a kinder tone while encouraging Amy to stop smoking. One user inferred, "It’s more about Amy’s health. We all want her to be healthy and able to raise her boys. It’s not a judgment, it’s out of concern."

Amy Slaton shares two sons, Gage, 2, and Glenn, 8 months old, with her ex-partner Michael Halterman. Last year, she openly confessed to smoking during her pregnancy with Glenn but expressed her intention to quit the habit. Speaking exclusively to The U.S. Sun, she said at the time: "I'm not drinking alcohol. I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day, like 20, now I'm down to about five a day. I'm trying to cut down."

