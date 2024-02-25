Here Are 8 Signs Proving That Kody Brown's Ego is Overbearing

Here Are the Instances Proving That Kody Brown is Egoistic

Audiences consistently criticize Kody Brown for his excessive ego. The once jovial and vibrant Kody, who captivated viewers in the earlier seasons, appears to have become bitter and harsh. Numerous factors contribute to the detrimental impact of Kody's inflated self-esteem on his relationships. Whether he's pointing fingers at his ex-partners for their departures or treating some of his children as enemies, Kody needs a reality check. Perhaps his perpetual lack of self-awareness is rooted in his accustomed role as the one holding all the power in relationships. Here are a few instances highlighting his ego-centric behavior.

1. Kody Only Focuses on Robyn Brown

In Kody's tumultuous romantic journey, particularly in recent months, viewers have noticed signs suggesting his exclusive focus on spending time with Robyn, as per Screenrant reports. Over the years, Kody seemed to sideline his three other wives—Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown. The current dynamic suggests that the patriarch might be leaning towards a monogamous relationship rather than maintaining four marriages. With Kody and Robyn presenting a united front, it appears there's little room for anyone else, except perhaps the children they raise together. Others in the plural marriage setup always felt sidelined.

2. Kody's "Bro" Attitude is Not Positive

Kody's attitude amplifies his negative traits. His unbearable behavior reaches new heights when he's surrounded by his close friends. His affection for spending time with his brothers and buddies becomes evident. In the company of his male companions, he delves into discussions about the challenges of sacred loneliness and airs grievances about his relationships, as observed onscreen. In his plural marriage, Kody assumed a role similar to a small dictator, and his polygamous "bros" exhibited similar tendencies. Perhaps, spending more time with men in traditional relationships could aid in deflating his ego.

3. Kody Won't Reconcile With Paedon Brown

Christine and Kody's son, Paedon, has candidly revealed some challenging realities about his family. The clashes between Paedon and Kody arise from their strikingly similar personalities. The collision of their egos and differing perspectives has placed significant strain on their relationship. Despite Kody being the parent, the responsibility lies in putting aside his ego to seek reconciliation. However, Kody's actions seem to be moving in the opposite direction, as he continues to make mistakes, such as refusing to connect with Paedon and his other older sons. Paedon has expressed a sentiment that Kody may not have been the leader that the Brown family truly needed.

4. Kody Treated Meri Very Unkindly

Before their separation, it seemed like Kody was intentionally attempting to emotionally shatter Meri, his most vulnerable and lonely wife. Meri disclosed that Kody explicitly declared their marriage over on their 32nd wedding anniversary in April 2022, as reported by Business Insider. There's a possibility he wanted Meri to endure pain due to the previous catfishing scandal. Despite Kody's inability to move past that drama, he further distanced himself from Meri by favoring Robyn. Kody's ego becomes evident as he consistently exulted embarrassing Meri.

5. Kody Falsely Raised Janelle's Hopes

In Season 18 of Sister Wives, Kody appeared to be leading Janelle on, primarily out of concern for maintaining Robyn's respect. He feared that if he allowed the Brown family's plural marriage to fade away, Robyn might lose admiration for him. Kody and Janelle embarked on an awkward date, initially sparking excitement for Janelle. However, the date turned cringe-worthy, an experience she likely wants to erase from memory. While Kody does display a certain level of care for Janelle in his way, it falls significantly short of meeting her needs.

6. Kody Had Conflicts With David Woolley

Christine and Woolley from Sister Wives are now enjoying their happily ever after. Kody might have been unsettled by how quickly Christine moved on, as she is not one to dwell on the past. Following her departure from Kody, she wasted no time in dating and eventually found a man eager to marry her. David doesn't hold back his dislike for Kody, going so far as to label the well-known patriarch a "dumbass," as per PEOPLE. While Christine was originally Kody's third wife in his polygamist family, she went on to become the first among his four wives to exit the plural marriage.

7. Kody Criticized Robyn

In the recent season, Kody's less-favored wives were leaving him, while Robyn remained committed. Despite her loyalty, living with Kody posed challenges, as he brought his ego and personal issues into their marriage. Despite Kody's preference for Robyn, the departure of the other wives seemingly dealt a blow to his fragile ego. Instead of emotionally moving forward and embracing a regular life with Robyn, he appears to struggle. While he cherishes Robyn and has vowed not to take another wife, the dynamics are straining their marriage.

8. Kody is Causing Problems for Himself

Kody finds himself trapped in a destructive cycle, consistently attributing every problem in his life to those around him. Unfortunately, he failed to support and stand up for Meri, Janelle, and Christine. It's crucial to provide everyone with a fair opportunity to express their perspective, especially the former wives who were in unfulfilling plural marriages for extended periods, often without receiving the love they sought. Sister Wives sheds light on the inherent power imbalances within polygamy, underscoring the damaging impact of this dynamic on women.