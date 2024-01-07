Here’s The Timeline Of Cardi B And Offset's Romantic Journey From 2017 Till Now

Cardi B And Offset's Relationship Timeline

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Shareif Ziyadat

Also Read: Cardi B and Offset Have Not Reconciled Despite Spending New Year’s Eve Together

Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been a rollercoaster ride, marked by intense drama, as openly admitted by the rapper herself. Their bond has been a whirlwind of extravagant gestures, with the couple exchanging gifts and frequently sharing family-centered videos, presenting their emotions for everyone to see. Their journey together, from the widely covered engagement and the spotlighted pregnancy to the heartbreaking cheating controversy and eventual separation, encapsulates a journey full of complexities. This dynamic timeline reveals the intricate world of their relationship, showcasing both the peaks of their love story and the tumultuous downfalls they faced along the way.

1. 2017

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Thaddaeus McAdams

Cardi and Offset first crossed paths at an industry-related event where Offset took the initiative to talk to her. As per Elle Magazine, she disclosed that his intention displayed a genuine desire to engage with her. Their collaboration on the track "Lick," released in January 2017, came a month before their romantic relationship began. During the same year in February, they made a joint appearance at the 2017 Super Bowl, a moment Cardi documented on her Instagram Story, marking the occasion as their first date. While they began to nurture their connection, speculations began about their romance, notably sparked by their joint attendance at a Met Gala afterparty. The Migos rapper solidified their bond in October 2017, proposing to Cardi onstage during the Power 99's Powerhouse concert.

Also Read: Cardi B Tells Trolls to ‘STFU’, Contemplates Exiting Social Media Amid Offset Reconciliation Rumors

2. 2018

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Andrew Toth

Also Read: Cardi B Subtly Shuts Down Rumors of Getting Back With Ex Offset After Spending Christmas Together

Just months following his very public proposal, Offset found himself stuck in a cheating controversy when circulating videos depicted the rapper in bed with multiple women, as reported by PEOPLE. Offset didn't entirely refute the accusations, leaving room for speculation. Meanwhile, Cardi responded to the circulating rumors through a tweet. Within a month, Cardi openly discussed Offset's purported infidelity while also criticizing the intrusive media scrutiny revolving around her personal life. In April 2018, Cardi took to the Saturday Night Live stage to confirm her pregnancy. They welcomed their daughter on July 10, 2018, marking a significant moment in their lives. However, the bliss was short-lived as Cardi announced the couple's separation via an Instagram post on December 5, 2018.

3. 2019

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Mazur

Following their split, the couple tried to reconcile their relationship, officially getting back together in January 2019. As Valentine's Day approached, Cardi proudly flaunted the luxurious presents gifted by her husband. Adding to the romantic gesture, Offset arranged for a special dinner flown from Cardi's favorite restaurant in New York City to Chicago, resulting in a memorable celebration. The efforts to celebrate Cardi didn't stop there – on Mother's Day, Offset continued to impress his wife with affection, presenting her with an array of flowers and luxurious designer handbags as tokens of his love and appreciation for her.

4. 2020

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Prince Williams

Cardi reflected on the complexities of her marriage to Offset and recalled the drama that surrounded their relationship. "There's always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt," she said. Merely five days before celebrating their third wedding anniversary, Cardi initiated divorce proceedings from Offset, and also sought primary physical custody of their daughter, Kulture, as detailed by Brides. However, within a month of the divorce filing, Offset was spotted at Cardi's 28th birthday party in Las Vegas. A string of Instagram clips captured the couple joyfully dancing together and sharing romantic moments, showcasing a seemingly reconciled rapport between them.

5. 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Johnny Nunez

Offset previously shared an Instagram Story alleging that Cardi was unfaithful to him. Cardi soon reacted to those accusations, vehemently denying them. However, the following month, Offset also retracted his initial claims, contradicting his earlier statement regarding Cardi's alleged infidelity. According to Radar Online, he said, "She gets crazy at the mouth a little bit, and I was really lit that night. We [were] going back and forth and I was like, 'Watch this.'" Amidst a year filled with conflicts, the couple triggered speculation about a potential split by unfollowing each other on Instagram. A couple of days later in December 2023, Cardi took to her Instagram Live to confirm her single status, revealing that she had been solo for some time.

More from Inquisitr

Cardi B Calls Out Offset For ‘Playing Game' While He Celebrated His Birthday Until 5 AM In Miami

Insiders Say Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Has Been ‘Tumultuous’ From the Start