Cardi B didn't hold back her words as she opened up about her recent separation from her estranged ex-husband, Offset. In an emotional video, Cardi pointed fingers at Offset, with whom she shares two children, alleging repeated mistreatment and a lack of seriousness towards their relationship problems during their time together. TMZ reported that Offset indulged in a massive celebration at the Miami party lasting until 5 AM to mark his 32nd birthday without any concerns. While Offset partied all through the night in Miami, his wife, Cardi, remained at home, visibly distressed over the deteriorating state of their marriage.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Catherine Powell

Furthermore, the celebration lasted well into the early hours of the morning, and it appeared that the artist didn't care about the ongoing problems with his wife. Cardi got upset and shared her feelings in a heartfelt Instagram Live video. She talked a lot about how things between them seemed like they might fall apart soon. Cardi also said that Offset was playing tricks with her mind and feeling super confident because of his new solo album, which she had helped to promote. This whole situation caused even more tension between them and left Cardi feeling even more upset.

As per OK! Magazine, the 31-year-old made it clear that she's been holding back a lot about Offset, suggesting that she hasn't fully explained her accusations against him. "You really been f------ feeling yourself, you b---- ass n----, with your b---- a-- album and s---, and you’ve really been f------ doing me dirty after so many f------ years that I mother------- helped your a--, not even a f------ thank you did I get from your b---- a--!" she said in an emotional state. Her voice grew hoarse and her anger was unmistakable as she accused the rapper from "Bad and Boujee" of lacking gratitude for her unwavering support throughout the years, mentioning that he never expressed a simple thank you.

As reported by Radar Online, the rapper known for "Say My Grace" pulled out all the stops for his birthday celebrations. He went out with friends and a van packed with unidentified women, setting the night on fire at two buzzing spots. Offset and his group initially made a stop at Coco Miami, soaking in the celebrations until the early hours of 3 AM. However, the rapper's birthday bash wasn't ready to wrap up just yet. The party persisted as they moved on to Playa in South Beach, continuing the celebrations until they finally called it a night at 5 AM.

Cardi B confirms on Instagram Live that she and Offset have broken up (no one has filed for divorce as of yet):



“I have been single for a minute now but I have been afraid... not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world…I want to start 2024 fresh and open. I don’t know… pic.twitter.com/isNkv8dpEX — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) December 11, 2023

Following Offset's extensive night out, Cardi seemed to have reached her breaking point with her estranged husband. Meanwhile, this happened shortly after Cardi publicly acknowledged being single for a while. However, it's worth noting that the couple had been married since 2017. Their commitment was strong in February 2022 when they both got tattoos commemorating their wedding date, a gesture of permanence despite their ups and downs. Together, they share a daughter named Kulture Kiari and a son named Wave Set.

