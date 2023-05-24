Kim Kardashian Slammed Over Parenting 'Complaints', Asked to 'Get a Reality Check'

Kim Kardashian was recently a guest on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast and the celebrity opened up about her personal experiences, offering glimpses into her journey as a mother. Kardashian, the prominent reality TV personality and influencer who has four children, revealed that she occasionally finds herself shedding tears before bedtime due to the challenges she faces while raising her kids, as per Mirror. Unfortunately, people were quick to slam the SKIMS founder for trying to portray a relatable persona akin to the middle class and "complaining" about the challenges she faces as a single mother.

“She also talks as if she doesn’t have A FULL STAFF OF PEOPLE HELPING HER WTF,” one person commented on YouTube. On Reddit, many Kardashian followers were shaken by Kim Kardashian's statements and were prompted to examine how engaged Kardashian, the billionaire, really is with her four children. "She’s trying to be 'relatable' with the peasants, but I’m sure every mother on earth wishes they had private chefs and maids to do dishes and laundry for you like she does," one fan said on Reddit, while a second added, "Welcome to being a parent. Now try to do it without any help and a fraction of your money. She’s so out of touch with reality and it shows."

One user wrote, "Pretending she does anything around her mansion with staff on call for everything is ridiculous." Another Redditor noted, "I have no issue with her having a whole staff of chefs, glam team, nannies, etc but where I get annoyed is they claim it’s so hard to be a parent regarding the day-to-day."

Kim Kardashian, who was previously married to Kanye West, is the proud mother of North West, aged nine, Saint West, aged seven, Chicago West, who is five years old, and the adorable four-year-old, Psalm West. The Kardashians celebrity told Shetty during the podcast that "Mom guilt is probably the hardest thing. You feel like the worst mom if something's going on and you can’t fix it, you have no idea how to change it. Your kids are fighting, whatever it is. My friends and I will text each other and be like in tears, literally locking ourselves in the room away from a kid having a tantrum, when that's not what you should do. You should go and lean into them, but sometimes it’s so overwhelming."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

According to Page Six, in February 2021, Kardashian initiated divorce proceedings with her former husband Kanye West, marking the end of their seven-year marriage. Despite West's widely publicized efforts to reconcile with his ex-wife in the following months, a legal declaration in March 2022 pronounced Kardashian, a prominent figure in the television show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as officially single. In their divorce settlement that was reached in November of the previous year, both parties were granted "equal access" to their children, while West, the acclaimed rapper behind hits like Stronger, was ordered to provide Kardashian with a monthly child support payment of $200,000.