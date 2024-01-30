T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Ex-Partners, Marilee and Andrew Shue, Spotted Together at JFK

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig continue to stand strong in their relationship. The duo was spotted together at JFK Airport in New York City on Saturday, standing through the airport line with wheeled suitcases for their upcoming flight, as reported by The U.S. Sun. Shue and Fiebig have chosen to navigate life's journey together. Their lives took an unexpected turn when Shue's former wife, Amy Robach, and Fiebig's ex-husband, T.J. Holmes, were discovered to be cheating on them with each other. In the year that followed the controversial cheating scandal involving Robach and Holmes', their ex-partners have found solace in each other's company.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gary Gershoff

This recent sighting is the second time that Shue and Fiebig have made a public appearance together since the revelation of their exes' relationship. In early December, various sources revealed that they had formed a romantic bond, finding common ground in their shared experiences, according to People reports. The recent viral images depict them donning matching denim jeans and black jackets, presenting a coordinated look of a couple deeply in love. Unlike Robach and Holmes, they opted for a more reserved public demeanor, keeping their displays of affection a secret.

Despite efforts to keep a low profile, the paparazzi managed to capture snapshots of them sharing smiles and holding hands during their outing. Although the destination of their travel remains undisclosed, looking at their luggage hints at a temporary stay for a short period wherever they may be heading. The couple, a match made from a scandal, appears to be beginning a new chapter in their relationship, much like their exes did with each other. In their initial public appearance in New York City, images reveal Shue and Fiebig placing two cats into the backseat of Shue's green Jeep Wrangler.

This is the second time they've been seen together publicly and you describe that as going strong.



It could just be a my-relationship-ended-publicly commonality, but if there is more to it than that I wish them the best. — realmissverse (@realmissverse) January 29, 2024

They displayed cheerful vibes, sharing smiles and conversation as they appeared to pack their vehicle for a weekend getaway. Meanwhile, the divorce between Holmes and Fiebig was finalized in December 2022, just weeks after he and Robach were temporarily taken off their hosting duties at GMA3. The subsequent month marked the official announcement that they would not be resuming their roles at ABC News due to the company's investigation into their romance. Additionally, Robach had separated from Shue in August 2022. Holmes had previously acknowledged Robach for being a source of support during challenging times over the past few years, forging a stronger connection between them.

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Fly Out of NYC Together in a Rare Public Appearance!!!!



Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are going stronger.



The couple who got close after their exes Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes went public with their affair, were seen together at the JFK airport. pic.twitter.com/ngwi40PyEY — Celebrities Anniversary Today (@anniversary2day) January 28, 2024

While the couple's decision to swap partners appears to be functioning well for them, it is having a noticeable impact on their children. A curious listener on their podcast inquired about the nature of the hosts' relationships with their kids. Robach said, "Evolving, is what I would say, and we had relationships with each others' kids when we were just friends, and so as tough as it's been for so many people in our lives, it's the most difficult for them because now they're having to look at us in a different way with one another. And we have been very thoughtful, and we've taken things very slowly, and we're being very patient."