It seems the adage 'Blood is thicker than water' doesn't hold sometimes, definitely not for Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval.

In the wake of his controversial affair with Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval disclosed on his latest podcast episode that his brother Brian Sandoval attempted to separate himself from the troubled Bravo celebrity. “My brother, like, told me, he’s like, ‘Tom, you need to delete photos of us Instagram,'” the 41-year-old shared on October 5's episode of his podcast Everybody Loves Tom, per PageSix.

Then, Jerry O'Connell, his guest, enquired, “Your actual blood?” to which the star retorted, “My actual blood brother said that to me.” Since the reality star's Instagram profile doesn't appear to include any pictures of the brothers, it looks like Tom granted Brian's request.

During the previous year, the bond between the siblings seemed to be considerably stronger before Tom cheated on his longtime fiancée, Ariana Madix. Tom had posted a tribute to his brother on Facebook back in May 2021, and the caption seemed the two were pretty close. “Happy National Brother’s Day! Love You, Brian! …excuse me, Dr. Brian Sandoval” read the caption alongside a photo of the two in suits.

O'Connell, 49, acknowledged that he had his own reservations about being on the podcast, so he could understand why Brian could feel “anxious” about hanging out with Tom. “My anxieties in coming on as a guest is that I am somehow approving, Tom, of some of your behavior in the past,” the Talk co-host said. “It’s scary.” Tom, defended his being here, arguing, “I don’t think you’re condoning my behavior by showing up here.”

Other than Brian, several of Tom's family members are said to have expressed their disdain for his relationship with Leviss openly. Tom attempted to take his then-lover, 29, to his hometown of St. Louis in late December 2022, but his family had "no interest" in seeing her, a source told TMZ in April.

The source went on to say that many close friends of the frontman of 'Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras' felt it was “inappropriate” for him to flaunt his covert love interest around town. “They thought it was inappropriate for him to bring another girl home while he was still with Ariana -- and they didn't support his seemingly new, secret relationship with Raquel,” TMZ reported at the time.

Terri Green, Tom's mother, is the only individual who seems to have stuck by him. In April, TMZ was informed by a source that the mother was aware of her son's transgressions and had once invited him and Leviss to her St. Louis home while a storm was predicted. Terri "wasn't cool with the situation" but remained "cordial," the outlet reported.

