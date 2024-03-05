Here Are 5 Reasons Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Romance is Real Despite All ‘PR Stunt’ Claims

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance seems to be real, not a PR stunt

Although they have been dating since August of last year, some people now claim that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's growing relationship is 'all for the cameras.' Many netizens have previously expressed dissatisfaction on social media, claiming that their brief romance is 'for PR' and not real at all. However, the NFL tight end and Blank Space singer seem to be here to stay, and Mirror examined all the reasons why. It's clear to see that Swift and Kelce are genuinely into each other, from endearing low-key outings and days out to thoughtful actions meant to remain hidden from the public eye. Here are five reasons that a lot of their admirers believe these mean 'showmance' accusations are completely untrue:

1. Taylor Swift's gifts for her beau's team, the Kansas City Chiefs

Swift's beautiful gesture had her beau swooning, but it impressed many of her fans, too. She had been going to NFL games to support her new boyfriend, but she wasn't just standing on the sidelines encouraging his team—she was also feeding them Pop-Tarts that she had cooked herself, per NBC Sports. Head coach Andy Reid shared that the team's offensive linemen and other tight ends received special presents from the chart-topping singer. But Reid made a joke about how disappointed he was not to be able to sample them himself. Reid revealed, "Behind the scenes, she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop-Tarts... She didn't give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn't give me one!"

2. The edited song lyrics Swift dedicated to Kelce

When the Grammy-winning singer initially unveiled the heartfelt lyric alteration dedicated to her lover during her Buenos Aires performance in November of last year, audiences were astonished. Additionally, as Kelce was watching from the audience at the Sydney Accor Arena, she startled the fans by changing the lyrics to Karma once again. He beamed as Swift sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me." There were applause and cries from the crowd. Watching the performance from the VIP stand with his closest buddy Ross Travis, who had accompanied the Chiefs player to Australia, Kelce appeared enamored with his pop icon lover.

3. Kelce holding up an adorable sign during Swift's concert

Swift and Kelce were so in love that they couldn't stop expressing it at a concert in South America. Fans created a small project that involved holding placards that stated, "We will stay," as Swift was singing The Archer. This caught Kelce's attention. A Swiftie saw him in the VIP tent and handed him a sign, which he gladly accepted. As part of the fan initiative, he danced to the music of his partner and held up the adorable sign. Swift's horde of admirers were fixated on the gesture since it demonstrated that he respected not just her but also the Swifties.

4. The getaway car

Following her debut at his game, the couple celebrated the tight-end's victory in style by taking off. Viewers were taken aback as Kelce pulled out of the stadium in a convertible with Swift, almost like the epilogue of a Hollywood romance. Swift usually keeps a lower profile, arriving at events in a black SUV and being much more private. But the audacious effort by the couple so early on in their relationship hinted that they were quite serious. Kelce then took them to a restaurant that was booked out for a large blow-out celebration.

5. Sydney Zoo outing for the lovebirds

Soon after landing in Sydney, Kelce wasted no time in getting out and seeing his beloved, taking her to the Sydney Zoo for an exciting outing. Swift went to the zoo again to spend time with her lover even though she had already been there the day before. The two were shown strolling hand in hand and grinning while they observed the animals in aerial photos. Swift chose a denim miniskirt and a basic pink singlet, keeping things casual. She wore her trademark sunglasses, protecting herself from all the sun. After his lengthy flight, Kelce too dressed simply in shorts and a t-shirt, mimicking his girlfriend's understated style.